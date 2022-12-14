Major positive displacement blowers market participants include Hitachi Ltd., Busch SE, Gardner Denver, Eurus Blowers, Howden Group, Aerzen, Tuthill Corporation, AMCL Machinery Limited, Kaeser Kompressoren, Airtech Blower Industries, Greatech Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd., KPT Blowers, Blowvacc Transmission Private Limited, and HR Blowers.

The positive displacement blowers market valuation is predicted to surpass USD 3.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Growing focus on water and wastewater treatment technologies will complement the market growth. Owing to the growing requirement for energy-efficient technologies, rotary screw blowers have gained momentum in recent years. They are 30% more energy efficient than traditional rotary lobe technology or root blowers and help operators achieve energy savings with a minimal environmental impact.

Positive displacement blowers market share from tri-lobe blower segment is poised to cross USD 1.5 billion by 2032. Tri-lobe blowers offer exceptional benefits across manufacturing and industrial applications where heavy-duty equipment plays a critical role. Several developing and developed nations such as India, China, and Japan are rapidly opting for tri-lobe technology in chemical extraction, oil & gas, and a wide range of industrial processes. Greater strength and protection of downstream products and equipment through high-frequency, and low-energy pulses will accelerate user inclination toward tri-lobe blowers.

The oil & gas end-user segment will exceed USD 300 million by 2032, attributed to rising political tensions over the last decade have onset the race to achieve fuel independence. As a result, Iran, Russia, the U.S., and OPEC, some of the world’s largest oil & gas producers have been forced to ramp up production, which will propel the demand for positive displacement blowers. Despite the ongoing trends associated with renewable energy, fossil fuels continue to account for a large majority of energy needs, both commercial and residential.

Rise in water treatment initiatives to augment MEA industry size

Middle East & Africa positive displacement blowers market will record a CAGR of around 4% between 2023 and 2032, on account of growing industrial productivity across countries such as UAE and Qatar with rising espousal of water & wastewater treatment processes to adhere to industrial sewage disposable standards. For instance, in March 2022, UAE unveiled the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 to ensure the sustainability and accessibility of clean water resources during extraordinary conditions. Meanwhile, numerous initiatives in Qatar are emphasizing on the need for proper sewage management, which offers lucrative scope for the manufacturers.

Some of the leading companies operating in the positive displacement blowers market include Hitachi Ltd., Busch SE, Gardner Denver, Eurus Blowers, Howden Group, Aerzen, Tuthill Corporation, AMCL Machinery Limited, Kaeser Kompressoren, Airtech Blower Industries, Greatech Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd., KPT Blowers, Blowvacc Transmission Private Limited, HR Blowers.

