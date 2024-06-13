Niagara Falls, NY, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leading molecular imaging medical device company offering PET and PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography) imaging systems and clinical services, is pleased to announce it has secured exclusive rights for the North American market to sell/distribute the NeuSight PET-CT 64 slice scanner through a business cooperation agreement with Neusoft Medical Systems’ subsidiary, Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Medical Technology Co.

The NeuSight PET-CT 64 slice scanner is an award-winning top performing scanner with installations throughout the world. NeuSight PET-CT 64 has FDA clearance to be marketed and sold in the United States which Positron will introduce and sell to the nuclear cardiac imaging market in July 2024.

The NeuSight PET-CT 64 slice is an innovative, economical, PET-CT system which is ideal for clinical exploration, data acquisition and identification technology for improved scanning speed and accuracy. The NeuSight PET-CT system provides anatomic and functional imaging with qualified designs and technology. The NeuSight system serves multiple molecular imaging functions for heart, tumor, and brain imaging studies.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron stated, “We are excited to bring this PET-CT technology and services to imaging practices and hospitals serving both cardiology and oncology. This is a major step for our company’s entrance into the PET-CT arena which comes at the right time to meet a heightened demand that is stronger than ever. The NeuSight PET-CT has been extremely successful for Neusoft Medical Systems with approximately 500 systems sold internationally, and we are confident for the NeuSight system to have similar success in the US, the largest imaging devices market, as well as Canada and Mexico. NeuSight PET-CT is an ideal versatile scanner suitable for SPECT providers adopting the PET modality as well as oncology practices seeking new systems for enhanced diagnostic and disease management capabilities.” Mr. Abdullah further added, “Positron’s PET-CT and services are the best value of technology and practice sustainability in the industry, and we believe our new system offers the perfect balance of quality, speed, size, and low cost to own and operate for any nuclear medicine provider seeking the best in PET imaging.”

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron’s Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

About Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Neusoft Medical Systems is a leading global clinical diagnosis and treatment solution provider, headquartered in China. Neusoft Medical Systems is constantly innovating its portfolio of medical imaging diagnosis and clinical solutions in CT, MRI, DSA, XR, PET/CT, RT, US and IVD. Neusoft Medical Systems also is developing MDaaS (Medical Devices & Data as a Service), a strategic product line built using the Internet, big data, artificial intelligence, combined with other technologies improving medical institutions’ ability to diagnose and treat patients, achieving operational excellence. Innovation is always the driving force of Neusoft Medical Systems. Neusoft Medical Systems is collaborating with global scientists and medical institutions dedicated to advancing the technology of medical imaging solutions. Together with 45,000 installations in more than 110 countries, Neusoft Medical Systems provides advanced, high-quality medical imaging solutions to patients around the world. Neusoft Medical Systems is dedicated to being an excellent value innovator of global healthcare services. Through innovation and excellent operations, Neusoft Medical Systems is advancing healthcare products across a wide range of medical solutions and services to enhance global healthcare to all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.