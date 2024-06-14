Niagara Falls, NY, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leading molecular imaging medical device company offering PET and PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography) imaging systems and clinical services, is pleased to announce its membership in the national alliance “Cardiac PET Industry Coalition” (CPIC), an organization at the forefront of quality of patient care, advocacy and innovation to advance the field of cardiovascular PET imaging.

Positron joins forces with the coalitions founding members, Bracco Diagnostics, CDL Nuclear Technologies and Siemens Healthcare who have come together to promote federal policies that advance health outcomes for patients with cardiovascular disease and improve the availability of cardiac PET diagnostics throughout the United States.

The CPIC will be a leading advocate for fair and transparent coverage and reimbursement policies that facilitate access to cardiac PET, align practitioners with regard to research opportunities, highlight the clinical and economic benefit of the modality, and provide expanded opportunities to educate healthcare providers and policymakers on the overall value of cardiac PET. CPIC has begun its work by weighing in on 2024 final payment rules, engaging with stakeholders in the cardiac community, and developing a 2024 policy agenda.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron stated, “Positron welcomed the opportunity to join the coalition, and personally, and I am honored to be part of current and future CPIC committees focused on the education, availability and advancement of the PET modality for cardiac studies. We believe Positron’s PET/PET-CT technology and ability to deliver the best value in the industry will play a key role in the adoption and growth of cardiac PET. Positron and our team will support and serve the coalition as best as possible for the future of the industry, concluded Mr. Abdullah.”

Cardiac PET Industry Coalition

CPIC passionately advocates for and protects the reimbursement of Cardiac PET, ensuring equitable access to innovative and life-saving technologies for healthcare providers and patients.

For more information please visit www.cpicoalition.com

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron’s Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

For more information please visit www.positron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.