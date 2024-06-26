Niagara Falls, NY, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leading molecular imaging medical device company offering PET and PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography) imaging systems and clinical services, is pleased to announce that it has ordered five NeuSight PET-CT 64 slice scanners from cooperative partner Neusoft Medical Systems’ subsidiary, Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Medical Technology Co.

Neusoft Medical Systems/Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Medical Technology is one of the leading medical devices developers and manufacturers in the world with global distribution. Neusoft Medical Systems has sold approximately 500 NeuSight systems internationally with sufficient capacity to produce as many systems required to meet additional demand resulting from Positron’s introduction to the US market.

Positron has ordered these first systems based on customer forecasts since the Company introduced the NeuSight PET-CT system earlier this month. Positron’s order sets in motion the logistics of production and shipping/delivery schedules. Positron, through its cooperative partner in Intelligent Neuclear can deliver within 12 weeks of ordering which is within the timeframe required for practices to secure radiopharmaceutical supply agreements.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron, stated, “The NeuSight PET-CT is a system which we believe will enhance the progress of the PET modality. Our NeuSight Positron PET-CT 64 slice is great value and a perfect solution of technology and price which resonates with every practice in the industry. Ordering five systems is the first stage of our Company’s plans to do everything possible to facilitate customers’ needs and timing as they move forward with their cardiac PET-CT future.”

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron’s Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.