FIRST ON FOX: A top Senate Republican is taking Democrats’ claims about the GOP’s approach to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) head on.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who is running to replace Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell as the leader of Senate Republicans, announced Wednesday his launch of a seven-figure ad buy to take the “real” GOP message about IVF to the people of his home state.

“Politics today is just full of it. Attack ads say the s

[Read Full story at source]