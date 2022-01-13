Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Post COP26: Unprecedented growth in renewable energy driving increased use of transition plans, according to WTW

Post COP26: Unprecedented growth in renewable energy driving increased use of transition plans, according to WTW

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Renewable energy growth creating increased demand for transition plans outlined in WTW’s annual Renewable Energy Market Review

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The accelerating growth of the renewable energy sector continues as companies are looking to transition to a low carbon environment. The speed of growth is also creating significant demand for building resilience against climate change, according to WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, at the launch of its annual Renewable Energy Market Review.

The report also outlines how the renewables insurance market is stabilizing with low to mid single-digit price increases expected in 2022. Some of the key challenges besetting the renewables insurance market include aged assets, operation & maintenance and spares, natural catastrophe risk, contractor experience, lender obligations, the pace of technological change and COVID-19 related supply chain interruption risks.

Graham Knight, Head of Global Natural Resources, WTW, said: “The renewable energy industry is transforming at a speed which can be difficult to track. This can be seen in the record growth in solar PV and wind capacity additions – beating the previous year’s record – as well as the increasing interest from insurers in offshore wind and hydrogen, where synergies in environment and technology strategies are available. This creates an incredibly complex and fast evolving environment for the sector, so it is essential that organisations understand how to manage not only the speed of growth but also the emerging risks that arise, such as supply chain issues. At WTW, we are helping renewable energy companies navigate this complex risk terrain by providing innovative solutions which can help mitigate risk in this fast-growing sector.”

For more information please visit: https://www.wtwco.com/en-GB/Insights/2022/01/renewable-energy-market-review-2022

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Sarah Booker: +44 7917 722040
sarah.booker@willistowerswatson.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.