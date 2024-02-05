ST. LOUIS, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) (the “Company” or “Post”) today announced it intends to commence a private offering to eligible purchasers, subject to market and other conditions, of $875.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be secured obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of the Company’s existing and subsequently acquired or organized wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s credit agreement or certain of its other indebtedness; however, immaterial subsidiaries, receivables finance subsidiaries and subsidiaries the Company designates as unrestricted subsidiaries will not be required to guarantee the Notes.