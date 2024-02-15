ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) (the “Company” or “Post”) today announced it intends to redeem 100%, or $459.3 million in aggregate principal amount, of its outstanding 5.75% senior notes due March 2027 (CUSIPS: 737446AM6, U7318UAL6 and U7318UAM4) (the “2027 Notes”) on March 1, 2024 (the “redemption date”). The 2027 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 100.958% of the principal amount thereof, plus the accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date (the “redemption amount”). Beginning on the redemption date, the 2027 Notes will no longer be deemed outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities. Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is the trustee for the 2027 Notes.