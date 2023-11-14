ST. LOUIS, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: Post) (“Post”), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today provided additional details about its fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. As previously announced, Post plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter after market close on Thursday, November 16, 2023, and will hold a conference call on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024 outlook and to respond to questions. Jeff A. Zadoks, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew J. Mainer, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the call. President and Chief Executive Officer Robert V. Vitale will also join at the beginning of the call to share an update on his medical leave.

Interested parties may join the conference call by registering in advance at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0ca0805c86804c3697075348f9759f2d. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique passcode to access the conference call. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Post’s website at www.postholdings.com. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on Post’s website in the Investors section.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal and pet food categories and also markets Peter Pan® peanut butter. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom’s number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post participates in the private brand food category through its ownership interest in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

