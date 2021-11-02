Post Holdings Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 outlook and to respond to questions. Robert V. Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff A. Zadoks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.

Post also announced it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter after market close on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (877) 876-9174 in the United States and (785) 424-1669 from outside of the United States. The conference identification number is POSTQ421. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of Post’s website at www.postholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, November 26, 2021 by dialing (800) 938-2490 in the United States and (402) 220-9028 from outside of the United States. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on Post’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods, Bob Evans Farms and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category and also markets Peter Pan® nut butters. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom’s number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein® and Dymatize®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

