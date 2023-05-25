Post-Operative Pain Management Market Trends And Insights By Pain Type (Acute Pain, Moderate Pain, Severe Pain), By Products (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antiepileptic Drugs, Opioids), By Application (Cancer Pain, Arthritic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Migraine), By Target Area (Back, Legs, Hand And Arms), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Post-Operative Pain Management Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Post-Operative Pain Management Market Information By Pain Type, Products, Application, Target Area, and By Region – Forecast Till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 3.09 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.59 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030).

Market Scope:

Due to variables, including the prevalence of chronic disease, the rise in surgical procedures, the desire for novel non-opioid analgesics in postoperative pain management therapy, and the growing awareness of palliative care, postoperative pain management approaches are becoming more and more necessary, hence driving the post-operative pain management market. The market for post-operative pain treatment is being driven by the growing need for post-operative pain management techniques. The prevalence of chronic diseases, the rise in surgical procedures, the demand for novel non-opioid analgesics in postoperative pain management therapy, and the increased awareness of palliative care are some of the causes of this. The list above just includes a few of the key factors that are affecting the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1246

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 4.59 Billion CAGR 6.8% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Pain Type, Products, Application And Target Area Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased surgeries around the world to propel the market growth Growing awareness of post-surgery pain management support market expansion

Post-Operative Pain Management Market Competitive Dynamics:

Manufacturing locally to cut operating costs is one of the main business tactics used by manufacturers in the worldwide Post-Operative Pain Management industry to benefit customers and grow the market sector. The Post-Operative Pain Management sector has recently given medicine some of the most important advantages. Key Companies in the Post-Operative Pain Management market includes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Purdue Pharma

Endo Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Forest Laboratories Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Post-Operative Pain Management Market Trends:

Market Drivers

Due to an increase in vehicles, road accidents are expected to rise in the future years. Many people must also take adherence to driving laws seriously. Increased road accidents, relative trauma injuries, and postoperative pain treatment are predicted to be the main drivers of future need for postoperative pain management. The patient will suffer through excruciating anguish if these conditions are not dealt with promptly and efficiently. However, postoperative pain management can help with extremely painful and uncomfortable conditions. The availability of painkillers for such traffic accidents will increase. These factors are prompting the key companies to improve their output, which ultimately leads to a growth in the postoperative pain relief market.

As important stakeholders place an emphasis on the creation of abuse-deterrent opioid pharmaceuticals and the introduction of extended-release non-opioid therapies for post-surgery pain management, the demand for painkiller medications is increasing. In a similar vein, increased non-narcotic drug development and commercialization, as well as rising patient awareness of post-operative pain management, encourage market expansion. As a result, it is projected that this factor will fuel worldwide Post-Operative Pain Management market growth.

Market Limitations

However, according to Pfizer, an increase in opioid drug abuse cases brought on by addiction and a production scarcity of opioids are expected to impede the postoperative pain treatments market’s expansion over the next years.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Even though COVID-19 patients had few procedures, the pandemic’s impact on the volume of surgical activity was substantial, according to the same study. These studies demonstrate the rising need for surgical painkillers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (80 Pages) on Post-Operative Pain Management: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/post-operative-pain-management-market-1246

Post-Operative Pain Management Market Segmentation:

By Type

According to statistics from the Post-Operative Pain Management Market, the severe pain segment held the bulk of the market in 2022. The market sector was dominated by severe pain since all major procedures result in significant pain and because doctors advise using painkillers to lessen the effects of post-operative pain. Because of this, the severe pain market had the lion’s share of the market and is predicted to increase quickly.

By Product

The opioids segment dominated market growth in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030. Opioids are routinely used to treat postoperative pain in North America and Europe. However, due to an increase in the use of opioids for ailments that are not medically related, governing authorities are pressuring doctors to prescribe non-opioid drugs, which presents an opportunity for firms to launch cutting-edge non-opioid drugs. driving the market for post-operative pain management.

By Application Revenue from the Post-Operative Pain Management market was dominated by the musculoskeletal pain sector in 2022, and this segment is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030. Orthopedic procedures have increased in popularity around the world during the past few decades. By Target Area

The legs category accounted for the majority of the Post-Operative Pain Management market revenue in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030. This is because the postoperative pain treatment market’s legs segment is being driven by an increase in leg procedures including hip and knee replacements.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1246

Post-Operative Pain Management Market Regional Analysis:

With a share of almost 45.80% and a market size of USD 1.32 billion in 2022, North America’s post-operative pain management market is anticipated to develop at a substantial CAGR throughout the study period. The market is expanding primarily due to an increase in surgical procedures, a rise in postoperative pain management drug awareness, an increase in product approvals, and a growing focus on palliative care. Patients’ satisfaction with pain care in both nations was influenced by patient education and levels of pain reduction. Organizations in the market mostly employ new product development, partnerships, partnerships, expansions, mergers, and acquisitions.

Europe holds the second-largest market share for post-operative pain management. The market for post-operative pain medications in the European Union (EU5) is primarily driven by the increase in open surgeries. Furthermore, favorable government programs to find novel pharmaceuticals are driving the market for post-operative pain medications in EU5. Additionally, the Germany market of Post-Operative Pain Management was expanding at the quickest rate in the area, while the UK market of Post-Operative Pain Management retained the greatest market share.

From 2022 to 2030, the Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR growth. Several manufacturers of pain medication are forming distribution partnerships and working together in the Asia Pacific region as well as introducing postoperative pain management therapies. Additionally, the region’s fastest expanding market for post-operative pain management was in India, while China’s market had the greatest market share.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Pain Management Devices Market Research Report, Type (stimulators, transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Devices, Pumps, Ablation Devices), Application (Cancer Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Migraine and Other) – Forecast Till 2030

Pain Management Market Research Report Information Information By Types (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Anticonvulsants, Sedatives, Narcotics, Antimigraine specialists, Antidepressants, Others), By Indication (Delegated Neuropathic Torment, Disease Torment, Facial Agony and Headache, Musculoskeletal Torment, Fibromyalgia, Persistent Back Torment, Joint Torment, Headache, Post-Usable Torment), By Mode of Purchase (Over the Counter, Solution-based), By End-User (Emergency clinics and facilities, Drug organizations, Clinical gadget organizations, Examination, Educational establishments, Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

Veterinary Pain Management Market Research Report Information By Product (Medication, Devices), By Application (Joint Pain, Postoperative Pain, Cancer, Others), End User (Hospitals & amp, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & NBSP, Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com