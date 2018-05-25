Breaking News
Home / Top News / Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location

Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

St. Louis, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location

St. Louis – May 25, 2018 – Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, reported a fire took place on the evening of May 24, 2018 at its Michael Foods plant location in Klingerstown, PA. All employees were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire, which started in the duct work of an oven, is being investigated.

The financial impact of the fire is expected to be insured to the extent it exceeds $2.5 million; however, costs may be incurred in different reporting periods than any insurance recovery.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, are made throughout this press release. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified from the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “target,” “is likely,” “will,” “can,” “may,” or “would” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions elsewhere in this release. All forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, the amount and timing of any insurance recovery and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Post Holdings, Inc.’s cautionary statements contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Post Holdings, Inc.’s judgment as of the date of this press release. Post Holdings, Inc. disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As leader in refrigerated foods, Post brings innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dishes and egg, sausage and cheese products through the Bob Evans®, All Whites®, Better’n Eggs®, Simply Potatoes® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post’s Active Nutrition platform aids consumers in adopting healthier lifestyles through brands such as Premier Protein®, PowerBar® and Dymatize®. Post’s Private Brands business manufactures private brand nut butter, healthy snacks and pasta. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:

Media Relations
Lisa Hanly
[email protected]
(314) 665-3180

Investor Relations
Brad Harper
[email protected]
(314) 644-7626

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.