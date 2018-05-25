St. Louis, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location

St. Louis – May 25, 2018 – Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, reported a fire took place on the evening of May 24, 2018 at its Michael Foods plant location in Klingerstown, PA. All employees were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire, which started in the duct work of an oven, is being investigated.

The financial impact of the fire is expected to be insured to the extent it exceeds $2.5 million; however, costs may be incurred in different reporting periods than any insurance recovery.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, are made throughout this press release. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified from the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “target,” “is likely,” “will,” “can,” “may,” or “would” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions elsewhere in this release. All forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, the amount and timing of any insurance recovery and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Post Holdings, Inc.’s cautionary statements contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Post Holdings, Inc.’s judgment as of the date of this press release. Post Holdings, Inc. disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As leader in refrigerated foods, Post brings innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dishes and egg, sausage and cheese products through the Bob Evans®, All Whites®, Better’n Eggs®, Simply Potatoes® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post’s Active Nutrition platform aids consumers in adopting healthier lifestyles through brands such as Premier Protein®, PowerBar® and Dymatize®. Post’s Private Brands business manufactures private brand nut butter, healthy snacks and pasta. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

