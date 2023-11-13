CEDARHURST, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service, ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will attend Nareit’s REITworld: 2023 Annual Conference in Los Angeles, California. PSTL Management will host meetings with the investment community during the conference, which runs from Tuesday, November 14, 2023 through Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

