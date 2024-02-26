– Acquired 75 USPS Properties for $20.7 Million in Fourth Quarter 2023 –

– Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of $0.12 and Adjusted Funds from Operations of $1.07 Per Diluted Share for the Year Ended 2023 –

– Raised Dividend Per Share for Fifth Consecutive Year –

– Collected 100% of Contractual Rents –

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,900 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Acquired 75 USPS properties for approximately $20.7 million, excluding closing costs

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) was $6.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share

Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) was $7.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.24 per share, a 1.1% increase over the fourth quarter 2022 dividend

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Acquired 223 properties for approximately $78 million in 2023, excluding closing costs

Rental income increased 20% from 2022 to 2023, reflecting internal growth and properties acquired

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share

FFO was $24.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share

AFFO was $27.3 million, or $1.07 per diluted share

Paid aggregate dividends of $0.95 per share for calendar year 2023

Amended credit facilities to, among other things, add a daily simple SOFR-based option as a benchmark rate

Exercised $35.0 million of term loan accordion and entered into corresponding interest rate swaps

Achieved sustainability target in 2023 to decrease the applicable margin on the credit facilities by 0.02% for 2024

“2023 was another solid year for Postal Realty, as we added 223 properties to our portfolio and increased our weighted average cap rate close to 100 basis points compared to 2022,” stated Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer. “In 2024, we will continue to be prudent with our deployment of capital given the volatile interest rate environment. We are positioned well heading into the year with high portfolio occupancy and tenant retention, a solid balance sheet with no significant near-term debt maturities and 96% of our debt set to fixed rates.”

Property Portfolio & Acquisitions

The Company’s owned portfolio was 99.7% occupied, comprised of 1,509 properties across 49 states and one territory with approximately 5.9 million net leasable interior square feet and a weighted average rental rate of $9.37 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of December 31, 2023. The weighted average rental rate consisted of $11.52 per leasable square foot on last-mile and flex properties and $3.55 on industrial properties.

During the fourth quarter, the Company acquired 75 last-mile and flex properties leased to the USPS for approximately $20.7 million, excluding closing costs, comprising approximately 153,000 net leasable interior square feet at a weighted average rental rate of $12.27 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet & Capital Markets Activity

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $2.8 million of cash and property-related reserves, and approximately $239 million of net debt with a weighted average interest rate of 4.14%. At the end of the fourth quarter, 96% of the Company’s debt outstanding was set to fixed rates (when taking into account interest rate hedges), and the Company’s $150 million revolving credit facility had $141 million undrawn.

As previously disclosed, on July 24, 2023, the Company amended its credit facilities to, among other things, add a daily simple SOFR-based option as a benchmark rate. The Company further exercised $25.0 million of term loan accordion under the term loan maturing in January 2027 and, on a delayed-draw basis, $10.0 million of term loan accordion under the term loan maturing in February 2028. In connection with the accordion exercise, the Company also entered into an interest rate swap that effectively fixed the interest rate on the $25.0 million of term loan through January 2027 at a current rate of 5.736%. On September 27, 2023, the Company fixed the interest rate on the $10.0 million of term loan through February 2028 at a current rate of 6.049%.

During the year, the Company issued through its at-the-market offering program 1,861,407 shares of common stock at an average gross sales price of $14.94 per share. In 2023, the Company entered into its first forward sales transactions and, as of December 31, 2023, all shares from the transactions had been settled. In addition, the Company issued 693,648 common units in its operating partnership at an average price of $13.87 per unit during the year as part of consideration for property acquisitions.

Dividend

On February 2, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend equates to $0.96 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on February 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2024.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to quarter end and through February 23, 2024, the Company acquired eight properties comprising approximately 33,000 net leasable interior square feet for approximately $4.5 million, excluding closing costs. The Company had another 20 properties totaling approximately $13.9 million under definitive contracts.

During the same period, the Company issued 483,341 shares of common stock through its at-the-market equity offering program for total gross proceeds of approximately $6.9 million at an average gross price of $14.26 per share.

Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

An explanation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, including, FFO, AFFO and net debt, as well as reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is included below.

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than the Company does and therefore the Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for recurring capital expenditures (defined as all capital expenditures and leasing costs that are recurring in nature, excluding expenditures that (i) are for items identified or existing at the time a property was acquired or contributed (including through the Company’s formation transactions), (ii) are part of a strategic plan intended to increase the value or revenue-generating ability of a property, (iii) are considered infrequent or extraordinary in nature, or (iv) for casualty damage), acquisition-related expenses (defined as expenses that are incurred for investment purposes and business acquisitions and do not correlate with the ongoing operations of the Company’s existing portfolio, including due diligence costs for acquisitions not consummated and certain professional fees incurred that were directly related to completed acquisitions or dispositions and integration of acquired business) that are not capitalized, and certain other non-recurring expenses and then adding back non-cash items including: write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees, straight-line rent and other adjustments (including lump sum catch up amounts for increased rents, net of any lease incentives), fair value lease adjustments, income on insurance recoveries from casualties, non-real estate depreciation and amortization and non-cash components of compensation expense. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP as a measurement of the Company’s operating performance. The Company believes that AFFO is widely used by other REITs and is helpful to investors as a meaningful additional measure of the Company’s ability to make capital investments. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner as the Company does and therefore the Company’s calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

The Company calculates its net debt as total debt less cash and property-related reserves. Net debt as of December 31, 2023 is calculated as total debt of approximately $242 million less cash and property-related reserves of approximately $2.8 million.

These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of the Company’s operating performance to net income. Management believes that accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. As a result, the Company believes that the additive use of FFO and AFFO, together with the required GAAP presentation, is widely-used by the Company’s competitors and other REITs and provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s performance and a more informed and appropriate basis on which to make investment decisions.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated growth and ability to obtain financing and close on pending transactions on the terms or timing it expects, if at all, are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS’s terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, disruption in market, general real estate market conditions, the Company’s competitive environment and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,900 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental income $ 16,271 $ 14,211 $ 60,970 $ 50,876 Fee and other 730 689 2,742 2,454 Total revenues 17,001 14,900 63,712 53,330 Operating expenses: Real estate taxes 2,448 2,037 8,549 7,168 Property operating expenses 1,870 1,519 6,825 5,625 General and administrative 3,533 3,119 14,654 13,110 Depreciation and amortization 5,151 4,761 19,688 17,727 Total operating expenses 13,002 11,436 49,716 43,630 Income from operations 3,999 3,464 13,996 9,700 Other income 195 311 679 1,029 Interest expense, net: Contractual interest expense (2,546 ) (1,913 ) (9,339 ) (5,378 ) Write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees (182 ) (156 ) (686 ) (596 ) Interest income 4 1 5 1 Total interest expense, net (2,724 ) (2,068 ) (10,020 ) (5,973 ) Income before income tax (expense) benefit 1,470 1,707 4,655 4,756 Income tax (expense) benefit (16 ) 1 (72 ) (12 ) Net income 1,454 1,708 4,583 4,744 Net income attributable to operating partnership unitholders’ non-controlling interests (270 ) (333 ) (874 ) (890 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1,184 $ 1,375 $ 3,709 $ 3,854 Net income per share: Basic and Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 21,396,955 18,857,445 20,145,151 18,545,494





Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value and share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Investments: Real estate properties, at cost: Land $ 106,074 $ 90,020 Building and improvements 443,470 378,596 Tenant improvements 6,977 6,375 Total real estate properties, at cost 556,521 474,991 Less: Accumulated depreciation (43,791 ) (31,257 ) Total real estate properties, net 512,730 443,734 Investment in financing leases, net 16,042 16,130 Total real estate investments, net 528,772 459,864 Cash 2,235 1,495 Escrow and reserves 632 547 Rent and other receivables 4,750 4,613 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 13,369 15,968 Goodwill 1,536 1,536 Deferred rent receivable 1,542 1,194 In-place lease intangibles, net 14,154 15,687 Above market leases, net 355 399 Total Assets $ 567,345 $ 501,303 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Term loans, net $ 198,801 $ 163,753 Revolving credit facility 9,000 — Secured borrowings, net 32,823 32,909 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other, net 11,996 9,109 Below market leases, net 13,100 11,821 Total Liabilities 265,720 217,592 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 21,933,005 and 19,528,066 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 219 195 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 27,206 shares authorized, 27,206 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 287,268 254,107 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,621 7,486 Accumulated deficit (48,546 ) (32,557 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 243,562 229,231 Operating partnership unitholders’ non-controlling interests 58,063 54,480 Total Equity 301,625 283,711 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 567,345 $ 501,303





Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and AFFO

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Net income $ 1,454 $ 4,583 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 5,125 19,584 FFO $ 6,579 $ 24,167 Recurring capital expenditures (211 ) (508 ) Write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees 182 686 Straight-line rent and other adjustments (125 ) (374 ) Fair value lease adjustments (695 ) (2,551 ) Acquisition-related and other expenses 105 624 Income on insurance recoveries from casualties (195 ) (679 ) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 26 104 Non-cash components of compensation expense 1,305 5,833 AFFO $ 6,971 $ 27,302 FFO per common share and common unit outstanding $ 0.24 $ 0.95 AFFO per common share and common unit outstanding $ 0.26 $ 1.07 Weighted average common shares and common units outstanding, basic and diluted 26,903,777 25,542,680

