CEDARHURST, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,750 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service, ranging from last-mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 12:15 PM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website Postal Realty Trust – Investors – Events & Presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event. The Company will also host meetings with the investment community during the conference, which runs from Wednesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 21, 2023.

