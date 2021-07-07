POSTD Merchant Banque Highlights South American Bank Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — POSTD Merchant Banque (OTC: PMBY) (“the Company”), announces near term business plan and objectives for recent acquisition Banco PyME de la Comunidad SA.

IMMEDIATE OBJECTIVES

In order for PMB Banco PyME de la Comunidad SA to increase its clients and deposits in the short term, it has planned to develop the following activities:

FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT WITH 24 HOUR SWIFT

Achieving Swift correspondence with 24-hour service in the national Bolivian market is a competitive advantage that must be analyzed in two areas:

Internal Scope of the bank, It constitutes an advantage since operations could be carried out in shorter times and terms, and a Cost Benefit analysis must be carried out in relation to Commissions, Exchange Rates, etc. Another fundamental factor is to establish the position in the FOREX market, which requires specialized people with experience in comprehensive management, not only operational for the department.

External Scope of the bank– Specifically with the National Banks that would see in this situation a manifest weakness and an inferior position as far as competitiveness is concerned. An initial alternative is to generate “Agreements and / or Pacts of Gentlemen” to work in a joint and coordinated way in the concept of “Win Win” with the manifest commitment on our part that there would be no theft of clients, for which we would have to establish control mechanisms to achieve this task.

PROJECTS

STRATEGIC MINERALS RECOVERY PROJECT

PMB Banco de la Comunidad SA will give financing options to the Gold, Silver, Aluminum, Zinc, and other high-value minerals mining sectors.

PMB – BANCO DE LA COMUNIDAD SA PREMIUM LAND PROJECT

This project will be implemented in the lands located in Vinto Cochabamba, containing more than 5 hectares of land, and will be developed to make high security deposits for the storage of commodities such as Gold, Silver, and other high-value minerals.

COMTECO LTDA COOPERATIVE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Construction project of 250 homes with a total investment of USD 25 million, the amount required for the project is USD 15 million. Leave a profit of USD. 12 million, only in construction and sale. To this must be added the interest costs of the loans granted to the successful bidders and the increase in the portfolio of PMB Banco de la Comunidad SA.

NEW SANTA CRUZ PROJECT

The objective of the Nueva Santa Cruz project is to carry out the construction of an urban model made up of 100,000 housing solutions in apartment towers, all with first-class materials and services, thought and designed to provide a comprehensive quality of life equipped with all the Public and intelligent infrastructure, with a futuristic vision, centered on people, pleasant and comfortable, that ensures a better quality of life for all its inhabitants.

About Banco PyME de la Comunidad SA

Banco PyME engages in Funds, Trusts, Financial Instruments and other Commercial Services. With over 400 employees, it operates offices/branches in the major cities in Bolivia including La Paz, Cochabamba, Beni, Pando, Potosi, Oruro, Taija, and Chuquisaca.

The company website can be found at: www.bco.com.bo .

About POSTD Merchant Banque

POSTD Merchant Banque (PM Banque) is a duly registered non-depository financial institution that offers clients access to growth capital in the private markets through institutional debt or equity, far beyond what traditional banks can and will provide. Combining global reach with personal, bespoke service, we provide our clients with comprehensive corporate finance advisory services tailored to fit to your needs.

The company website can be found at: www.postdmerchantbanque.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company’s suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: For more information please contact: [email protected] (860) 822-5794