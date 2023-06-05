Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Co-operation between RAS-F series and AMG-510 and MRTX1133

Preclinical Data Show Potential to Overcome Resistance to Key KRAS-G12C Therapeutic Compounds

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, while also commercializing diagnostics, announces today that a poster featuring the Company’s pan-RAS inhibitor program in pancreatic cancer will be presented as part of the Scientific Program at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting held June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago.

Michael Poirier, Qualigen’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our scientific programs continue to focus on orphan indications, including pancreatic cancer, and we are gratified that data regarding our novel pan-RAS inhibitor platform were accepted as a poster. The data continue to be encouraging, even at this early stage, and we continue to collaborate with the University of Louisville (UofL) Research Foundation in the development of this entire program. As we remain on track toward identifying a lead candidate later this year, we appreciate the opportunity to share these findings at the ASCO meeting.”

Abstract #4155 “Impact of novel pan-RAS inhibitors on efficacy and resistance to AMG-510 and MRTX-1133 in pancreatic cancer cell lines.” Howard Donninger, Rachel Ferrill, Becca Von Baby, Joe Burlison, John O. Trent, Michael Sabo, Tariq Arshad, Geoffrey J. Clark

Poster Board #476

The poster outlines results of concurrent administration of the Company’s pan-RAS inhibitor molecules with commonly used therapeutics against pancreatic cancer. In vivo activity was confirmed in xenograft experiments with cell lines and PDX models, and the molecules were shown to co-operate with AMG-510 (sotorasib) (G12C specific inhibitor) and MRTX1133 (G12D specific inhibitor) against pancreatic cancer cell lines. The agents were also shown to suppress resistance to MRTX1133 in vitro, which led authors to believe these pan-RAS compounds may overcome resistance to AMG-510 and MRTX1133 in vivo.

The Company had two abstracts accepted to the meeting, the other of which is “A novel pan-RAS inhibitor for luminal B breast cancer.” Tariq Arshad, Howard Donninger, Mike Sabo, John Trent, Geoffrey J. Clark, Joe Burlison. This abstract can be found in the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting Abstract Book.

Qualigen’s pan-RAS inhibitor platform is a family of small molecules designed to prevent mutated RAS gene proteins from binding to their effector proteins. Exclusively in-licensed from UofL, compounds from this discovery engine have been shown to impact tumor growth in multiple in vivo models. Qualigen is evaluating promising compounds generated from this partnership in various RAS-driven advanced solid tumors such as pancreatic, breast, colorectal, and lung cancers.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancer, while also commercializing diagnostics. Our investigational QN-302 compound is a small molecule selective transcription inhibitor with strong binding affinity to G4s prevalent in cancer cells; such binding could, by stabilizing the G4s against “unwinding,” help inhibit cancer cell proliferation. The investigational compounds within Qualigen’s family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules are believed to inhibit or block the binding of mutated RAS genes’ proteins to their effector proteins, thereby leaving the proteins from the mutated RAS unable to cause further harm. In theory, such mechanism of action may be effective in the treatment of about one quarter of all cancers, including certain forms of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. Our investigational QN-247 compound inhibits nucleolin, a key multi-functional regulatory protein that is overexpressed in cancer cells; QN-247 may thereby be able to inhibit the cells’ proliferation. QN-247 has shown promise in preclinical studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In addition to its oncology drug pipeline, Qualigen has an established diagnostics business which manufactures and distributes proprietary and highly accurate rapid blood testing systems to physician offices and small hospitals for the management of prostate cancer and other diseases and health conditions.

For more information about Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit www.qualigeninc.com.

Contact:

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

917-885-7378

jabraham@jqapartners.com

Attachment