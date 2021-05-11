Posterity Health Launches the First Comprehensive Male Fertility Platform

New Company Seeks to Make Male Fertility a Core Part of Men’s Health

PARKER, Colo., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Posterity Health today announced its launch as the first comprehensive digital male fertility management platform designed to help assess, evaluate and treat male fertility. One in eight couples struggles to conceive and in more than 50 percent of the cases a male factor is involved. Posterity Health provides an extensive portfolio of technology-enabled male fertility services including at-home diagnostics, virtual visits and in-person consults focused on improving a man’s fertility status. The company seeks to educate, engage and treat men, shifting the burden of conceiving from solely the woman and creating a unifying experience for the couple.

“The male fertility factor is often overlooked, undiagnosed and untreated, resulting in fewer births, additional emotional stress for couples struggling to have children and higher costs to patients, insurers and employers,” said Barrett E. Cowan, MD, FACS, founder and chief medical officer of Posterity Health. “We launched Posterity Health to make fertility planning a shared experience and eliminate the stigma that often inhibits men from taking action. Our platform allows us to complete diagnostic testing and initial evaluation at home – bringing the very best care to men in a supportive, comfortable manner.”

June is Men’s Health Month and Posterity Health is committed to making male fertility management a core part of men’s health. The company’s providers work in collaboration with fertility centers and OB/GYNs to maximize success with one goal in mind, the birth of a healthy child. In addition to the core offerings, Posterity Health is assembling a national network of highly qualified male fertility specialists to make it easy for men to obtain access to in-person care and surgical procedures. In the US, there are over 35,000 OB/GYNs in the country but less than 200 physicians who specialize in male fertility care. The Posterity Health Male Fertility Alliance will unite physicians to make male fertility services available to more couples.

Posterity Health’s technology-enabled services include:

Fertility coaching focused on educating the couple on lifestyle and other behavioral changes that can optimize male fertility and conception

Baseline consults for couples who are preparing to conceive and want to know if a male factor is present

Comprehensive evaluation and treatment for men who have an abnormal semen analysis and require further evaluation

Posterity Health also offers second opinions for couples and specialty consult services for those considering having a vasectomy reversal or considering sperm cryopreservation.

“We believe that men’s fertility assessment should become a ‘must-do’ step for couples who aspire to be parents,” said Cowan. “Proactive assessment can help men identify and address any issues early in the process. Sperm counts and quality can often be improved through lifestyle changes, hormonal and medical management, and in some cases by surgical procedures. Early identification of these issues and corrective action will help couples achieve their goal of having a healthy child.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Posterity Health and help couples be more proactive and thorough in their conception planning,” said Reid Goodman, MD, with Mile High OB/GYN. “Placing a stronger focus on male fertility will help remove the burden from moms-to-be and make planning and assessment a shared experience.”

“Women’s Health Care Associates understands that fertility challenges can be incredibly difficult,” said Catrina Bubier, MD, from Women’s Health Care Associates. “We specialize in compassionate and comprehensive care to help couples meet these challenges and move forward together. We are excited to partner with Posterity Health, their expertise is in diagnosing and treating male factor infertility. Together, we can formulate a plan to achieve a healthy pregnancy and treat most aspects of infertility.”

“I’ve spent my entire life dedicated to health and wellness so it was a shock when my wife and I found out that I had fertility issues. We spent countless hours researching on our own; we were confused, frustrated, and hoping for a solution,” said Jordan Cohen, a man who has struggled with fertility issues. “Had I known about Posterity Health, everything would have been different. Their access to top male fertility specialists, ability to conduct testing at home, and simple evaluation and treatment process is game changing. It is a one-stop-shop for men looking to understand their fertility.”

Posterity Health currently offers services to patients in California, Colorado, and New York and will soon expand to additional states. To learn more, visit posterityhealth.com.

About Posterity Health

Posterity Health provides an extensive portfolio of technology-enabled male fertility services including at-home diagnostics, virtual visits and in-person consults focused on improving a man’s fertility status. The company seeks to educate, engage and treat men, shifting the burden of conceiving from solely the woman and creating a unifying experience for the couple.

Posterity Health is committed to making male fertility management a core part of men’s health.