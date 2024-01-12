Proteins from potatoes are used as components in dairy products and nutritious bars, which are popular snack choices for those who are health aware.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global potato protein market was projected to attain US$ 209.6 million in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 6.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to attain US$ 381.5 million by 2031.

Leading companies in the market are making significant investments to advance the development of potato extract proteins and enhance the production process. In an effort to produce a fully plant-based product, the industry is moving toward using plant-based stabilizers and emulsifiers because of the growing consumer awareness of food additives and allergies.

As political unrest and climate change disrupt the supply chains for protein resources and threaten food security, plant-based proteins like those found in potatoes will become increasingly important to our future.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The potato protein market is being driven by an increasing trend toward clean-label products and sustainable dietary alternatives.

Potato proteins are popular healthy snack substitutes for typical snacks since they are used as components in dairy products, nutritious bars, and meat substitutes.

The market for potato protein is in line with changing customer preferences, and producers in the food and beverage industry are attempting to include it in a range of snacks.

Commercial plant protein synthesis is a relatively new development in food technology, and more work has to be done to lower the cost of and increase public accessibility to potato-based proteins.

Potato protein is becoming more and more popular as a main ingredient in animal feed and nutritious bars, two profitable and well-liked possibilities.

Market Trends for Potato Protein

The food and beverage sector has to incorporate agents that are used in foaming, emulsification, and gelling. For the technology and food services industries, it is imperative that synthetic versions of these chemicals be replaced. Agents derived from potatoes provide special qualities such improved taste, texture, and product stability.

The growing awareness of consumers towards food allergies and additives is propelling market growth. Suppliers are moving toward using the adaptable qualities of potato protein in their dairy, bread, and nutritious goods. In addition to fundamental components like plant- or dairy-based proteins, a report published in the Journal of Food Science claims that protein bars contain a sizable quantity of additional tastes and stabilizers.

Stabilizers and additives made from potato protein are becoming more popular as companies in the food industry work to produce products which are entirely plant-based.

Global Market for Potato Protein: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of potato protein throughout the region. These are:

In 2022, Asia Pacific held the majority of the global market share for potato protein. Market statistics are being driven by greater consumer awareness of food allergies and increased uptake of plant-based protein in the area.

In the long run, plant-based proteins help populous nations like China and India strengthen their efforts towards food security as they adjust to supply chain disruptions brought on by climate change.

Europe held a prominent position in the global scene in 2022. Due to the prevalence of potatoes, the continent accounts for the a significant share of the global potato production and consumption.

A major movement toward veganism and a healthy diet among the younger population, along with better government rules, is expected to promote market growth.

Global Potato Protein Market: Key Players

Prominent producers are concentrating on the ethical and sustainable source of potatoes. This can be attributed to growing concerns over foodstuffs, particularly proteins used in cooking, coming from sources free of animal cruelty and that practice.

To satisfy the growing demand from the profitable vegan food and sports nutrition industries, vendors are also making major investments in the production of potato extract proteins and tuberous crop proteins. The following companies are well-known participants in the global potato protein market:

Tereos

Avebe U.A.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Roquette Frères S. A.

Bioriginal Food and Science Corp.

Duynie Group

Kemin Industries Inc.

Meelunie B.V.

KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen A.M.B.A

Lyckeby Starch AB

AKV Langholt AmbA

Emsland Group

Kerry Group

PPZ SA Niechlów

PEPEES S.A

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

PerfectaSOL , a new line of potato products, was introduced in December 2023 by Avebe, a provider of ingredients based on potatoes located in the Netherlands. This substance can be utilized for confections, alternative dairy, and other culinary items. The innovative product has emulsification, smoothness, neutral white hue, and smoothness.

, a new line of potato products, was introduced in December 2023 by Avebe, a provider of ingredients based on potatoes located in the Netherlands. This substance can be utilized for confections, alternative dairy, and other culinary items. The innovative product has emulsification, smoothness, neutral white hue, and smoothness. The distribution business Brenntag and Avebe announced their partnership in July 2023. As a result, Brenntag would distribute Avebe’s goods, including protein components and potato starch, across Turkey.

Global Potato Protein Market Segmentation

Form

Isolates

Concentrates

End Use

Food Industry

Meat Alternatives

Plant Based Dairy Products

Nutritional Bars

Others

Animal Feed

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

