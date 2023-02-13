CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results



Potbelly will report its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2022 on Thursday, March 2, 2023 after market close. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results.

Hosting the call will be Potbelly Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Cirulis.

Date: Thursday March 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast Link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10175444/f5cdf977a0 Dial-In #: 833-630-1088 U.S. & Canada 412-317-1817 International

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Thursday, March 9, 2023. To access the replay, please call 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada), or 412-317-0088 (International) and enter confirmation code 2400888. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

