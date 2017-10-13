Potbelly Corporation Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2017 Results

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report its unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter 2017 on Friday, November 3, 2017 before markets open that day. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the unaudited financial results.

Hosting the call will be Potbelly Corporation Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Michael Coyne.

Date: Friday, November 3, 2017 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: 877-407-0784 U.S. & Canada 201-689-8560 International Confirmation code: 13672309

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at www.potbelly.com on the “Investor Relations” webpage. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 3, 2017 through midnight Friday, November 10, 2017. To access the replay, please call 844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13672309. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a fast-growing neighborhood sandwich concept offering toasty warm sandwiches, signature salads and other fresh menu items served by engaging people in an environment that reflects the Potbelly brand. Our Vision is for our customers to feel that we are their “Neighborhood Sandwich Shop” and to tell others about their great experience. Our Mission is to make people really happy and to improve every day. Our Passion is to be “The Best Place for Lunch.” The Company owns and operates over 400 shops in the United States and our franchisees operate over 40 shops domestically, in the Middle East, the United Kingdom and Canada. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

312-428-2950