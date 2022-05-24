Potbelly Corporation to Participate at 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced that senior management will participate in the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference on May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Bob Wright, Chief Executive Officer and Steve Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings with investors in attendance at the conference.

Interested parties can access the presentation deck on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.potbelly.com under the “Events and Presentations” section.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country – with approximately 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lisa Fortuna or Ashley Gruenberg

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

PBPB@alpha-ir.com