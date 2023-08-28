CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today announced that the management team will participate in The Benchmark Consumer 1×1 Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 in New York City. Bob Wright, Chief Executive Officer and Steve Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer will hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country -with approximately 427 shops in the United States including approximately 67 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

