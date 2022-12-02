CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced that Bob Wright, Chief Executive Officer and Steve Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer, will host individual meetings as well as participate in a restaurant-industry panel at the Wolfe Conference and present at the Sidoti Conference:

Wolfe Research Global Consumer Growth Conference on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 2:20PM ET Bob and Steve will participate in an industry-focused panel discussion. Interested Wolfe clients who would like to listen to the live panel discussion at the Wolfe Research Global Consumer Growth Conference can access through their Wolfe representative.



Sidoti Winter Small-Cap Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:30AM ET Bob and Steve will present an update on The Company’s financial performance and strategic performance to date. Parties who would like to listen to the live presentation or a replay of the Sidoti Winter Small-Cap Conference can access the presentation through Potbelly’s Investor Relations website at http://www.potbelly.com under the Events and Presentations section.



About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country – with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

