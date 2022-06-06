Breaking News
Potbelly Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced that Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Evercore Virtual ISI Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:20 AM CT*

*Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of the William Blair webcast presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.potbelly.com under the “Events and Presentations” section. Management will also be hosting individual meetings with investors at the William Blair Conference.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country – with approximately 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lisa Fortuna or Ashley Gruenberg
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
PBPB@alpha-ir.com

