WASHINGTON — Donald Trump made history in 2016 when, as a presidential candidate, he issued an initial list of 11 people he would use as a “guide” for potential Supreme Court nominees, to allay concerns he would not choose conservative judges. He added to those lists while president, which included his three high court candidates: Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
He was the first major presidential candidate to telegraph his political strategy s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Potential candidates for Supreme Court under a second Donald Trump term - June 13, 2024
- House committee subpoenas 15 Biden Cabinet secretaries to hand over documents on voter mobilization ‘scheme’ - June 13, 2024
- Another House member calls on New York Democratic Gov. Hochul to pardon Trump: ‘Your solemn duty’ - June 13, 2024