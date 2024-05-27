Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas is in the Trump running mate spotlight.
The Army veteran, who served in combat in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars before becoming a rising star in Republican Party politics, has been viewed as a potential running mate since he endorsed the former president in early January, two weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
But a report last week that Cotton may be moving up on Trump’s list for the GOP’s vice presidential nominee sparked a slew of storie
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Potential Trump running mate Tom Cotton took hard look at 2024 run, but being a father came first - May 27, 2024
- Trump courts Libertarians to draw party activists away from RFK Jr.: ‘If we unite, we are unstoppable’ - May 27, 2024
- China’s threats, ‘naked aggression’ loom large as House lawmakers meet Taiwan’s new president - May 27, 2024