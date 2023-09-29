CANACA Introduces New Flower Offerings and Infused Pre-roll Lineup

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today announced the launch of its expanded product lineup by its quintessentially Canadian cannabis lifestyle brand, CANACA. Introducing its new ‘Let ‘Er Rip’ Campaign, a curated collection of products crafted to elevate intensity while offering flavourful and aromatic consumption experiences. As part of the new campaign, CANACA highlights two product lines, unveiling exciting new offerings just in time for fall, including additional whole flower and Crumble Cones™ pre-rolls.

“We are excited to launch this campaign, which demonstrates CANACA’s redefined brand narrative, emphasizing the innovative enhancements we’ve incorporated into our processes, thereby elevating our product quality,” said Michelle Morin, Senior Brand Manager at Tilray Brands. “Innovation is at the core of the brand’s evolution; it drives us to craft cannabis products that not only meet but exceed consumer expectations.”

CANACA delivers this experience by placing a renewed emphasis on meticulous production. The refined growing and processing techniques, including hang drying, hand trimming, and a 14-day curing period, are distinctly reflected in the quality of our whole flower products. Moreover, our innovative technologies, such as the proprietary process for creating the full spectrum extract, deliver extra smooth smoke in our Crumble Cones.

In select stores, consumers will have the opportunity to explore new educational resources, delving into how each format is offered by CANACA. Immersing themselves in the vibrant visual assets encapsulating the feeling delivered by CANACA products: Let ‘Er Rip!

CANACA’s high-quality whole flower includes:

Afghaniskunk: For those that love a good skunk strain that's sour yet sweet, this strain is a cross between Afghan #1 and Skunk, only available in 7g in Ontario and 28g flower in Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Ghost Gelato: Nothing like Gelato #9 and Ghost Train Haze to bring you the ultimate sour, fruity and citrus notes to enjoy, available in 7g and 28g flower, along with 14 x 0.35g pre-roll multi-packs.

Headbanger: One of CANACA's latest new Fall releases, headbanger brings a trifecta of goodness, featuring fruit, earth, and gas aromas, thanks to its blend of Biker Kush and Sour Diesel. Available in 7g in Ontario and 28g flower in Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Alien Guy: A CANACA classic – a blend of Jean Guy and Alien Dawg bringing you citrus, lemon and pine aromas, embracing classically Canadian notes, available 7g and 28g flower, and 14 x 0.35g pre-roll multi-packs.

With boosted potency and smoothness, CANACA also introduces two additional Crumble Cones offerings:

Grandpa's Stash: Grandpa's Stash Crumble Cones combine ground Grandpa's Stash sativa flower with butane hash oil (BHO) crumble to create infused pre-rolls that embrace sweet, spicy and dank aromas from the dominant caryophyllene, humulene and limonene terpenes from this Super Skunk x OG Kush x Afghan Kush cross with an amped-up BHO infusion. Grab Grandpa's Stash Crumble Cones in a 3 x 0.5g pack.

Ghost Gelato: Ghost Gelato Crumbles Cones combines Ghost Gelato indica flower with butane hash oil (BHO) crumble to create infused pre-rolls, achieving higher THC. Experience the power of these pre-rolls with citrus, sour, and earthy aromas from the dominant limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene terpenes, derived from a cross of Ghost Train Haze x Gelato #9 and amped-up BHO infusion. Grab Ghost Gelato Crumble Cones in a 1 x 1g pack.

CANACA’s ‘Let Er’ Rip’ campaign signifies a new chapter, showcasing products meticulously crafted for enhanced intensity and focusing on potency and aroma. This reinforces our commitment to offering ‘true north strong’ products, introducing additional potent options for consumers.

Our products are available across select regions and retailers throughout Canada.

About CANACA

CANACA is a proudly Canadian brand that indulges your unapologetic love for Canada and cannabis. We’re all about elevated adventures and expanding your horizons. The ones where you’re enjoying the journey, not just the destination. We’re passionate about crafting cannabis that’s consistent, reliable, and full of character — just like the people we serve.

Our products are curated and designed to serve the unique and ever-evolving cannabis needs and wants of Canadians. We’re proud of our work and the people and places that produce our products. That’s why CANACA is grown, produced, and packaged in small-town Canada and always will be. We’re potently Canadian, and dang proud of it.

For more information on CANACA, follow @CANACAyourbud on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

