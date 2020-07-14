Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Potomac Fund Management launches Union, a new UMA Platform for Small Business Advisors

Potomac Fund Management launches Union, a new UMA Platform for Small Business Advisors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

MIAMI, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Potomac Fund Management, Inc. (“Potomac”), a boutique investment strategist, is pleased to announce the rollout of Union, a new UMA (Unified Managed Account), all-in-one technology platform for advisors paired with Potomac’s dedicated back-office service team.

Created as an all-in-one solution for independent financial advisors, Union streamlines and covers the entire client experience, from digital account opening and a client portal to financial planning, trading and reporting. With a single point of entry, Union enables advisors to run their core business functions efficiently and simply, rather than manage the constant hassle of (seemingly never-ending) multiple integrations.

“As a small but rapidly growing business ourselves, we were frustrated by the chronic lack of support in the industry for small businesses. If an advisor has $20-$50 million in AUM, and they’ve built a phenomenal business, they deserve more than a call center,” said Potomac President Manish Khatta. “Currently, there are a number of so-called ‘solutions’ on the market, yet most feature a hodgepodge of integrations, which the advisor is tasked with managing. Union was created with the entrepreneur in mind – simple, headache and stress free.”

Upon entering the UMA market with Union, Potomac is positioned as the antithesis of the industry consolidation trend, which has continuously focused on servicing billion-dollar firms. The platform is designed to bring the same level of technology and investment management support to small businesses that in the past, only larger RIAs have been graced with.

With a full range of strategists from strategic to tactical, Potomac provides a custom, curated set of solutions specific to each advisor and their needs simplifying the multi-strategist process. Additionally, by tapping into the expertise and resources of the Potomac team, advisors can expand their offerings and bottom line, opening the door to new markets like 403(b), 401(k) and HSA accounts.

“Small advisory firms have been treated as second-class industry citizens for too long,” said Potomac Director of Advisor Education Jeff Goodnow. “They deserve highest level of technology, expertise, and service the industry can offer – regardless of their AUM. These are the future $500M, and billion-dollar firms, and it is ridiculous to marginalize them.  Union can give them what they need most: unified technology paired with a dependable partner and a real human to talk to, not an automated phone tree.”

For more information about Union, visit www.potomacfund.com/union.

About Potomac Fund Management
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Potomac Fund Management (“Potomac”) is a boutique investment strategist for financial advisors. With strategies available on numerous platforms including Evestnet, SMArtX, Adhesion and Orion Portfolio Solutions, the Union UMA platform, and a direct offering, Potomac supports advisors with the resources best suited for their individual businesses. Each avenue is built on Potomac’s core belief that financial success is about more than hitting a number twenty years into the future; it’s about feeling confident as you get there. For more information, visit www.potomacfund.com.

Contact:

Christopher Norton
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.