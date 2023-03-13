Two new additions join Corporate Litigation Group

WILMINGTON, Del., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP has announced two new lateral hires in its Corporate Litigation Group. These additions follow a recent growth in talent from some of the country’s largest and most prestigious firms, including Dechert, Troutman Pepper, and most recently Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Lilianna Anh P. Townsend joined as counsel in the Corporate Litigation Group where she will focus on corporate and commercial litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Townsend comes to the firm from the litigation group at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom where her practice focused on corporate and commercial litigation. She also served as a judicial law clerk for Hon. Joseph R. Slights III in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Townsend received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University and completed her J.D. at Georgetown University Law Center.

Emily Marco joins the Corporate Litigation Group as an associate. Prior to joining the firm, Marco was an associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati where she focused on corporate law and governance, advising clients on entity formation, financings, mergers and acquisitions, and proxy contests. She also served as a judicial law clerk in the Delaware Court of Chancery to then-Vice Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick and Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn. Marco received her undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University (BYU) and her J.D. from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lilianna and Emily to our strong Corporate Litigation team,” said Kathleen Furey McDonough, the firm’s chair. “These additions speak to our commitment to continued growth for both our team, and our people. We are proud to be a sought-out career destination for legal talent from all backgrounds, including other prestigious firms in the nation.”

