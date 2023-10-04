The United States and China are poised to dominate the market until 2033, with market sizes of US$ 760 million and US$ 530 million, respectively.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The poultry keeping machinery market is expected to be valued at US$ 5.2 billion in 2023. The industry is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 7.7 billion by 2033. A primary driver is the rising popularity of poultry items including chicken meat and eggs. As the world’s population increases and dietary tastes move towards chicken, the requirement for productive poultry keeping machinery evolves to fulfil this need.

Labor expenditures are a significant expense in chicken production. The advancement of robotics and poultry keeping machinery assists in lowering these expenses while enhancing performance, resulting in a critical driver in the business. Animal welfare is becoming increasingly important in poultry production. Climate management systems and automated surveillance are examples of advanced gear and apparatus that offer better living circumstances for birds.

Sustainability is progressively being considered when designing poultry keeping technology. Farms are implementing environmentally friendly practices and machinery in order to lessen their ecological impact while also catering to consumers who desire ecologically friendly poultry products.

Rapid innovations in technology, such as data analytics, IoT, AI, and machine learning, are propelling development in poultry keeping equipment. These advancements allow for continuous oversight, forecasting, and pinpoint allocation of resources, which leads to increased output and revenue. The poultry keeping machinery market in China is an important part of the country’s developing agriculture sector. It is distinguished by its ongoing effort for industrialization and productivity.

Key Takeaways from the Poultry Keeping Machinery Market Report:

The United States is predicted to reach US$ 760 million by 2033.

The poultry keeping machinery market in China is anticipated to be worth US$ 530 million.

China’s market is expected to continue to develop at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2033.

The industry in the United Kingdom is expected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR until 2033.

Japan’s market is expected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR through 2033.

“The welfare of poultry is a primary focus. Sophisticated machinery, such as environmental control systems, controlled illumination, and health surveillance, results in more superior goods and animal welfare standards conformance,” – says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Through extended dealership partnerships and associations, significant market players focus on initiatives, including product expansion and development. Significant expenditures in the study and creation of unique and durable goods are expected to increase the poultry keeping machinery market’s growth potential.

Big Dutchman launched Natura Caravan, a novel mobile caravan for hens at EuroTier (a venue for showcasing advances in animal husbandry) in March 2021, intended for farmers distributing eggs straight to the public.

Vencomatic expanded its Prinzen product line by releasing the Prinzen Palletiser in March 2021. It is intended to fulfill the increasing requirement for automatic egg-handling mechanization.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global poultry keeping machinery market, presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by product (feeding, drinking, climate control, incubator equipment, hatchery equipment, egg collection, handling, and management equipment, broiler harvesting and slaughtering, residue and waste management, others (vaccinations, floorings, scales, nests, cages)), end-user (farm, poultry factory) and Region.

Key Players:

Valco Companies, Inc.

Vencomatic Group

TEXHA PA LLC

Petersime NV

HAMex-GmbH

Big Dutchman International GmbH

Jansen Poultry Equipment

Ziggity Systems, Inc.

A.P. POULTRY EQUIPMENTS

TECNO POULTRY EQUIPMENT Spa

Salmet

Poultry Keeping Machinery Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Feeding

Drinking

Climate Control

Incubator Equipment

Hatchery Equipment

Egg Collection, Handling, and Management Equipment

Broiler Harvesting and Slaughtering

Residue and Waste Management

Others (Vaccinations, Floorings, Scales, Nests, Cages)

By End-User:

Farm

Poultry Factory

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil and gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

