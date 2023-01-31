Rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization that leads to air pollution is projected to propel global powder coatings market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global powder coatings market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2031. Powder coating is a coating type generally applied as a dry, free-flowing powder. Powder coating is usually electrically charged before heating or exposing to ultraviolet light and then cured, as opposed to traditional liquid paint, which is applied using an evaporating solvent. Thermoplastic or thermoset polymers are used to make the powder in powder coatings and are typically used to achieve a hard finish, which is more durable than regular paint.

Utilization and demand for powder coatings is increasing in the automobile industry. Powder coatings have better corrosion resistance and abrasion resistance qualities. These could also help in resisting ultraviolet rays of the sun, acid rain, and offer protection from rain and weather damage too. These properties offered by powder coatings are likely to create business opportunities for manufacturers in the market during the forecast period.

According to TMR report, the global powder coatings market was valued at US$ 11.8 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 21 Bn by the end of 2031. Powder coatings have eco-friendly characteristics; hence, demand for these coatings is anticipated to rise significantly in the next few years.

Key Findings of Study

Government-imposed Stringent Environmental Regulations on Harmful Coatings: Various rules and regulations have been imposed on handling, storage, and transportation of multiple specimen chemicals and their effluents, emissions, and other pollutants. This has led to high demand for less harmful alternatives such as powder coatings. An added advantage of powder coatings is that these do not require any specific handling, storage, or transportation methods. Thus, the imposition of stringent environment regulations on harmful coatings is projected to propel powder coatings market expansion in the near future.

Key Drivers

Rise in demand in the automotive industry is projected to augment market growth during the forecast period

Environment-friendly characteristics of powder coatings is anticipated to increase adoption in future

Increase in demand in applications such as metal furniture, construction, agriculture, and other industries is projected to accelerate market expansion in the near future

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific accounted for 40% market share in 2021. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is ascribed to rise in disposable income of people and surge in living standards in Malaysia, Singapore, China, and Japan.

Europe held 31% market share in 2021. The market in the region is anticipated to witness significant growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the imposition of stringent regulatory standards on polluting products.

Rise in awareness about the dangerous effects of solvent-based coatings is likely to drive the market in North America during in the forecast period

Key Players

Prominent players in the global powder coatings market are Marpol Private Limited, DuluxGroup Limited, RPM International, Inc., BASF SE, SOMAR, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Asian Paints Limited, Berger Paints India Limited, The Valspar Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KAPCI Coatings, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems., and Akzo Novel N.V.

Powder Coatings Market Segmentation

Type

Thermoset Epoxy Polyester Epoxy Polyester Hybrid Acrylic Others (including low temperature powder coatings and anti-microbial powder coatings)



Thermoplastics Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Nylon Polyolefin Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)



Coating Method

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

Application

General Metals

Metal Furniture

Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)

Automotive

Architecture

Appliances

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

China

India

Australia

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

