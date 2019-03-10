Powell: Fed not in ‘any hurry’ to change rates amid global risks

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank does “not feel any hurry” to change the level of interest rates again as it watches how a slowing global economy affects local conditions in the U.S.
