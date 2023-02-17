MIRAMAR, FL, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. (OTC: PARG) (the “Company” or “PARG”), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company commercializing its Digital Twin technology “Twin Infra” for the international construction industry, has been made aware by OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTC Markets”) about recent promotional activity concerning the Company and its common shares (the “Common Shares”) resulting in a Caveat Emptor Designation being placed on the Company’s securities on February 16, 2023.

The Company takes its investor relations practices seriously, including its obligations to timely and accurately release material information which might reasonably be expected to have significant effect on the market price or value of its securities. The aforementioned promotional activities were conducted by parties not associated with the Company and we caution potential investors not to rely on any promotional and speculative statements and claims, touting future performance, anticipated trajectories of our stock price, or urging investors to act immediately. All potential investors should solely rely on information provided directly by the Company, which internally manages all investor relations, marketing, and corporate communications. Company information that may be relied upon may be found on www.otcmarkets.com, www.sec.gov and www.poweramericas.net. Information from any other source not published directly by the Company is specifically disclaimed and denounced.

The Company is presently an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets, Inc. and has been voluntarily reporting with the Securities & Exchange Commission on EDGAR. As such, all of the Company’s financial statements are audited and reviewed by its independent auditor.

From October 2022 through February 2023, PARG issued a number of press releases, reporting material developments and accomplishments, most of which were also filed with OTC Markets, Inc. as Disclosure Statements of Current Reporting of Material Corporate Events and, also, under the cover of Current Reports on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These press releases, Disclosure Statements and Form 8-Ks are displayed on the Company’s page on the OTC Markets’ website.

The Company, after inquiry of management, its officers, directors, controlling shareholders (defined as shareholders owning 10% or more of the company’s securities), and all third-party service providers, confirms the aforementioned parties have not , directly or indirectly, been involved in any way with the creation, distribution, or payment of the subject promotional materials related to the Company and its Common Shares, and have not engaged in the buying or selling of Common Shares of the Company in the past 90 days. The Company had no knowledge of the subject promotional materials until notified by the OTC Markets Issuer Compliance Team which monitors and enforces OTC Markets Promotion Policies.

Lastly, the Company has been in contact with representatives from OTC Markets, Inc. to address this situation and remedy it as quickly as possible. Caveat Emptor designations typically remain on the Company’s securities for a minimum of 30 days, and the Company will work with OTC Markets, Inc. to ensure that this designation is removed in the least amount of time possible.

ABOUT US:

Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. (PARG) is the owner of various proprietary assets and intellectual property collectively known as “Twin Infra”. Twin Infra is a complete IT — SaaS solution for the Construction/Infrastructure industry based on the concept of “Digital Twin”. A Digital Twin is a virtual representation of an object or system that spans its lifecycle from concept to retirement. It is manifested as an Analytical/Digital or 3D Model and is updated from real time-data captured by people or Systems, that is fed by people, systems, equipment, or sensors to help in streamlining, decision making and optimization of the construction, management, or maintenance processes. The Twin Infra module is an integrated SaaS based cloud platform to manage data models, people, process, and assets throughout the lifecycle of a construction project. The Twin Infra module has project management, process management, design data management and predictive analytic features to anticipate and forecast in all the stages of Construction/Infra from Design to Handover and maintenance. It works on public, private, and virtual cloud infrastructure and uses Artificial Intelligence for operational insights and efficiency.

