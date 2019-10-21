Power Analytics Expands Global Patent Portfolio and the new release of software version 6.2 for DesignBase   

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Power Analytics, a Global corporation, and it’s majority shareholder Wavetech Global, Inc (the “Company” or “Power”), a global next generation technology platform company that specializes in critical system monitoring, prediction, simulation and data-analytics announced today a significant expansion of its global patent portfolio, with the granting of a new patent, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in the emerging global digital twin software industry. In addition, Power Analytics is excited to announce a new release of the Company’s leading analytical software DesignBase 6.2, the core of the Company’s real time microgrid and data-center product offerings including the Power Digital Twin™. This release expands key areas of innovation in energy storage, time-series and dynamic analytical capability along with asset management and asset optimization.

The company’s U.S. and international patent portfolio now totals 25 issued patents, with a new patent expanding coverage of real-time microgrid power management systems (SYSTEMS AND METHODS FOR REAL-TIME DC MICROGRID POWER ANALYTICS FOR MISSION-CRITICAL POWER SYSTEMS). Power Analytics patents include sophisticated real-time modeling and simulations technology, architecture, engineering and applied sciences to help its customers and partners protect their network infrastructure by preventing network downtime and allowing them to run their operations more efficiently.

“From the beginning, we recognized the importance of developing and then protecting our technology,” said Kevin Meagher, Power Analytics President. “As a pioneer in the Power Digital Twin™ software, we know via our priority data capture and modeling software that we were and are ahead of the power simulation ecosystem. To have our creativity recognized by patent offices around the globe (United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia and others) is a source of pride for the entire Power Analytics team and should be very comforting to our Customers, Partners and Investors.”

Power Analytics leverages over 30,000 different libraries (grid element library) of devices and collecting in real-time while analyzing and running a predictive simulation of each device to improve operational efficiency rates and eliminate downtime cost impacts. The Company continues to innovate to meet the challenges that customers have in navigating the complex and dynamic network infrastructure management ecosystem. With more than 25 patent applications, Power Analytics Network Gateway™ platforms address the current marketplace requirements and Future Proof Customers’ ongoing infrastructure management needs.

“Our proprietary technology enables us to monitor, model, predict and protect in real-time millions of Power and Network Identification Components (PICs & NICs), and give distinct insight into how to improve efficiency and improve reliability. Our platform and models can consume and process hundreds of thousands of datapoints per second and do so for some of the most important networks in the world. Our goal is to use maintain our innovation lead further invention that make power, internet and mobile network infrastructure more reliable, cost efficient and secure.,” stated Michael Kotlarz, “Power Analytics is always looking forward to what is coming next and is furiously innovating for the challenges our Customers are facing today and likely will face in the future. Seeing patent authorities worldwide continue to point to Power Analytics’ pioneering technology as unique and applicable innovations is very rewarding.”

Keith Barksdale of Power Analytics Global and BV Advisory Partners stated, “We are excited to expand our IP portfolio and the release of a newer version of our Digital Twin software. In the coming months we will accelerate the launch of more of our proprietary AI based software product offerings that will help our customers and partners realize greater cost savings, increased revenue opportunities, and better operational efficiencies from their critical network infrastructure.”

About Power Analytics Global

Power Analytics Global is a global next generation energy management company that specializes in asset lifecycle extension, intellectual property development, and real-time analytics and asset management for power and industries supported by power. The Company offers a global portfolio of end-to-end energy optimization and lifecycle management solutions developed from proprietary intellectual property, engineered systems, and operational expertise. Power Analytics extensive suite of products include power asset life extension, operational servicing and automation, lifetime cost reduction, and real-time heterogeneous power source switching. Additional information regarding Power Analytics may be found on Power Analytics’ website at http://www.poweranalytics.com

