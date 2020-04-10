Power Analytics Global & Inspire Health Alliance Announce New COVID-19 Antibody Testing and Real-Time Data Certification Platform

Enabling onsite test results within 10 minutes with real-time digital secure certification to allow employees, employers, and communities to reopen and get back to work

LAKE FOREST, Calif. and HOBOKEN, N.J., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Power Analytics Global, a next generation technology platform company that specializes in critical network infrastructure software monitoring, prediction, simulation and data-analytics, and Inspire Health Alliance, a healthcare management company which equips high performing physician networks with the resources they need to provide better patient outcomes, announced today a strategic partnership that will enable the launch of a new COVID-19 Antibody Point-of-Care test that provides onsite results in less than10 minutes and a real-time secure data certification solution. The partnership will utilize the new AFIAS -1 COVID -19 AB Test developed by Boditech Med, Inc. and deployed in South Korea.

The goal of the partnership is to deliver a combined offering for healthcare professionals, emergency responders, patients, employers and employees to use a Point-of-Care COVID-19 AB Test with real-time results and a secure data certification solution. This platform enables customers to cost effectively manage and protect their workforce, enhance productivity, create supply chain efficiencies and allows federal and state government officials to use real-time, verified data to plan a Re-Open and Workforce Re-Entry program, by issuing secure digital certification to all participants with confirmed test results.

Highlights of the new platform include:

Onsite Point-of Care results in less than 10 minutes with a simple finger prick, delivering, in real-time, a secure Re-Entry Test Digital Certificate to the patient, employer, employee, or any approved healthcare provider.

Our Secure Database solution can digest numerous types of data from virtually any source, process over 2 million data inputs per second and connect to any providers ERP system via a secure HIPAA compliant database.

Real time modelling and a proprietary library of over 30,000 pre-configured modeling components. Underlying data ingestion layer can allow a customer to run any data queries 10 to 100 times faster, at a fraction of the normal cost.

Enhances employee and workforce safety while drastically reducing the cost, time and complexity of accessing critical test results.

Simplifies the COVID-19 testing process and accelerates secure access to large, fragmented data sets to support the planned Re-Open and workforce Re-Entry Program.

Keith Barksdale, Chairman of Power Analytics Global stated, “Given the global impact and unforeseen stress that COVID-19 is having on everyone, especially minorities and underserved communities, we felt the need to expand our capabilities and help protect our first responders, healthcare providers, and all workers from this unfortunate crisis. By partnering with Inspire Health Alliance and Immunostics, the U.S. subsidiary of Boditech Inc., to combine their Point-of Care Rapid COVID-19 AB Test with our real-time secure data processing and certification, we will create a unique solution that will quickly accelerate the nations’ testing ability and provide the much needed real-time certified data results to allow federal, state, and local authorities and any business entity to properly rollout a Re-Open and Workforce Re-Entry Plan in the coming weeks. We are currently in discussions with Corporate Sponsors to help subsidize the cost of the less than 10 min COVID-19 AB Test, so that anyone who can’t afford the test will still be able to have the test performed locally in their communities. We will continue to do our part to help clients, partners, and families make it through these very difficult times.”

John Kang CEO of Inspire Health Alliance stated, “Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals across the country have risen to meet the critical needs of our nation. Inspire Health Alliance is pleased to bring this new AFIAS-1 COVID-19 AB Test as a critical resource to our healthcare professionals and institutions to contribute towards their efforts.”

Mike Kotlarz CTO of Power Analytics Global stated, “Not only are our friends, families, and loved ones under siege, but so is the critical infrastructure that is enabling us to continue to be connected and productive during this trying time. Our market lead in real-time digital twin modelling enables us to deliver a solution that can help our customers assess the impact of any type of data, including the impact of COVID-19, on ALL aspects of their enterprise. Getting this powerful platform and information into the hands of customers will help them better provide for the well-being of their customers, employees, and infrastructure.”

About Power Analytics Global and Inspire Health Alliance

Power Analytics Global is a global next generation energy management company that specializes in asset lifecycle extension, intellectual property development, and real-time analytics and asset management for power and industries supported by power. The Company offers a global portfolio of end-to-end energy optimization and lifecycle management solutions developed from proprietary intellectual property, engineered systems, and operational expertise. The Power Analytics suite of world-class software gives any enterprise, government entity, or healthcare professional control over their critical data, from capturing and modeling to simulation and analysis, and as a result, saving millions of dollars, eliminating a dangerous work environment, reducing costs, protecting critical assets and improving business reliability. Additional information regarding Power Analytics may be found on Power Analytics’ website at http://www.poweranalytics.com and https://www.inspireaco.com

