Breaking News
Home / Top News / Power by the Hour Market to hit USD 30 bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Power by the Hour Market to hit USD 30 bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The power by the hour market holds more than 40% industry share from engines components in 2018 and is expected to continue the growth owing to rising demand for narrow body aircraft from low-cost airlines in Asia Pacific.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

According to a report by GMI, the global power by the hour market is slated to cross USD 30 billion by 2025. The growth of this PBH market can be attributed to the increasing demand for passenger traffic and cargo movement from India, China, and Africa along with new aircraft deliveries across the globe and favourable government policies in Asia Pacific and Africa. Increasing technological advancements, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), are acting as a driver for the market.

Some major findings of the PBH market report include:

  • Increasing investment in MRO maintenance by major airlines in North America and Europe is supporting the PBH market growth
  • The demand for narrow body aircraft is increasing across the globe due to rising passenger traffic and cargo movement
  • Low Cost Carriers (LCC) are focused on outsourcing MRO activities, supporting the PBH market growth
  • Major players operating in the PBH market are Rolls-Royce, Collins Aerospace, AAR, Lufthansa Technik, AIR FRANCE-KLM Engineering & Maintenance, etc.
  • Companies are focusing on new technology with digital MRO services, wearables, and big data analytics to gain competitive edge over their rivals
  • Increasing demand for tailored aircraft maintenance program by the airlines is driving the PBH market growth

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4404

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft engines is driving the demand for the PBH market. Major companies in the market are focused on providing long-term engine maintenance contracts to airlines. For instance, JetSMART signed a 12-year contract with Pratt and Whitney for the maintenance of GTF engines for its 85-firm order of AirbusA320neo aircraft family. The company will provide services under the EngineWise program, which will provide a flexible maintenance option to the airline. 

Lack of trained MRO maintenance professional and high manufacturing cost of parts & components are acting as major restraints for market growth. With the rising number of available seat miles, the demand for on-time performance is increasing. Airlines are now focusing to provide on-time services as any delay can cost a hefty amount of penalty. The lack of trained aircraft technicians is posing a major restraint for the PBH market growth.

Increasing number of passengers for long-haul routes and government initiatives to boost the economy by tourism & trade is supporting the growth of wide body aircraft across the globe. Increasing urbanization, development of megacities, and rising passenger traffic from the non-traditional market are some of the major drivers for the growth of the overall aviation industry. Most of the established big airlines are now focusing on long-haul routes to increase their geographical reach and expand their revenue pockets, directly supporting the demand for wide body aircraft.

Browse key industry insights spread across 260 pages with  300 market data tables & 27  figures & charts from the report, “Power by the Hour (PBH) Market Size By Component (Engine, Landing Gear & Breaks, Spare Parts & Components, Airframes), By Platform (Commercial Aviation, Business Jet, Commercial Helicopter), By Application (Line Maintenance, heavy Maintenance), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/power-by-the-hour-market

The demand for upgrades and modification of existing aircraft fleet by major airlines is contributing to the growth of heavy maintenance. The introduction of more efficient aircraft engines and rising demand for lightweight components are fueling the demand for heavy maintenance. With the increasing demand for next-generation wide body aircraft by airlines in North America and Europe, the growth of next-generation wide body aircraft is expected to increase over the forecast timeframe. For instance, in June 2019, AirAsia X has expanded its contract with AFI KLM E&M to support the new A330neo aircraft. Under this contract, the company will provide component pool and repair services to the airlines along with logistic services for major components.

The upgrading of existing aircraft fleet with advanced system and demand for new long-range wide body aircraft by airlines are driving the demand for the PHB market in North America. The demand for fuel-efficient wide body aircraft is supporting the PBH market growth. With the presence of major aircraft, engine & component manufacturers as well as aircraft maintenance service providers, the PBH market share is expected to have a steady growth over the forecast timeframe.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4404

Companies are focusing on providing more flexible and tailor-made maintenance program to the aircraft operators to increase their market share. OEMs and service providers are focusing on long-term contracts with the operators to increase their profitability. With the introduction of digital MRO services and Artificial Intelligence (AI), aircraft maintenance has become more simple and economical as AI helps in predicting the component or system failure in advance, narrowing the chances for unscheduled maintenance that help airlines to reduce their overall maintenance expenditure and increase the operational life of an aircraft. The introduction of IOT sensor is also supporting the PBH market growth as this sensor continuously monitors the aircraft systems and provides vital data by which aircraft maintenance can be more predictable, eliminating any unexpected failure and increasing operational efficiency.

Partial chapters from the table of content:
Chapter 3.   Power by the Hour Industry Insights

3.1.  Introduction

3.2.  Industry segmentation

3.3.  Industry landscape, 2014 – 2025

3.4.  Market evolution

3.5.  Industry ecosystem analysis

3.6.  Technology & innovation landscape

3.6.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.6.2. Augmented reality/ Virtual reality (AR/VR)

3.6.3. Wearables

3.6.4. Big data analytics

3.7.  Regulatory landscape  

3.7.1. North America

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. Asia Pacific

3.7.4. Latin America

3.7.5. Middle East and Africa

3.8.  Industry impact forces

3.8.1. Growth drivers

3.8.1.1.    Rising transparency between industry players and customers

3.8.1.2.    Strategic shift from product oriented to service-oriented approach

3.8.1.3.    Stringent government regulations for maintaining operational quality

3.8.1.4.    Introduction of Aerospace 4.0

3.8.1.5.    Rise in air traffic in Asia Pacific

3.8.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1.    High manufacturing cost

3.8.2.2.    Shortage of resources

3.9.  Porter’s analysis

3.10.    PESTEL analysis

3.11.    Growth potential analysis, 2018

Chapter 4.   Competitive Landscape

4.1.  Introduction

4.2.  Company market share, 2018

4.3.  Competitive analysis of major Power by the Hour market players, 2018

4.3.1. Lufthansa Technik

4.3.2. Rolls Royce

4.3.3. United Technologies

4.3.4. Honeywell International

4.3.5. AAR

4.4.  Competitive analysis of other prominent market players, 2018

4.4.1. Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Ltd (GAMECO)

4.4.2. GE Aviation

4.4.3. AFI KLM E&M

4.4.4. Turkish Technic

4.4.5. EFTEC UK LTD


Browse Related Report:

Aerospace Avionics Market Size & Forecast 2019 – 2025
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/aerospace-avionics-market


About Global Market Insights 
Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights, Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: [email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.