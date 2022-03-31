Power Design Inc. Enhances its Workplace and Employee Experience with Beezy

Leading national design build contractor to create completely unified physical and digital workplace for its employees everywhere

DALLAS, TX, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beezy Inc., the leading modern intranet for the Microsoft platform, announced today that it has been chosen by top national design-build contractor, Power Design Inc., for a company-wide deployment to improve the employee experience for the company’s 2500+ staff. This move bolsters Power Design’s investment in Beezy’s parent company, Appspace – the leading global provider of workplace experience software.

Last year, Appspace acquired Beezy to become the first unified workplace experience platform to bridge the gaps between the physical and digital workplace, with solutions including digital signage, space management, and a modern intranet. For Power Design, the addition of Beezy’s award-winning intelligent intranet will help support in-office, field, and hybrid work and enable the company to deliver personalized communications, reduce email, and create a more integrated and engaging experience for the company’s workforce.

“It made sense for us to consolidate our technology under one umbrella and provide a truly unified workforce experience—for our field and headquarters teams. This was made possible by Beezy and Appspace” explains Marlene Velez, Chief People and Culture Officer, Power Design Inc.

“Enabling employees to share knowledge with ease and provide a more connected experience were compelling benefits of the application” Velez continued.

Beezy was awarded the contract from Power Design Inc. in February 2022, with the project set to kick off in March. The solution is expected to be fully deployed in less than 12 weeks – a testament to Beezy’s product architecture, proven implementation program, and integration, both with the Appspace platform and with the Microsoft 365 suite.

Rated a top 100 workplace by Fortune Magazine, a top 250 fastest-growing private company by Inc. 5000 Regionals, and the recipient of numerous communications and trade awards, Power Design is keenly aware of the strong correlation between a great employee experience and operating a successful business.

Today, Power Design provides an innovative workplace experience for its employees, ensuring relevant and engaging communications in their headquarters campus and on their jobsites across the nation. This is supported by functions of the Appspace platform. Now that Beezy is part of Appspace, organizations like Power Design, can provide a consistent and immersive experience for everyone, regardless of where or how they’re working.

“More than any other time in history, workplaces need to be more flexible and adaptive, enabling employees to operate seamlessly between their physical environments and their digital workspaces,” said Jordi Plana, President and Co-Founder of Beezy. “Today, employers are expected to support in office, remote, hybrid work, and everything in between, and our unified workplace experience platform is the only one that can do this.”

“Innovative organizations like Power Design are leading the way by creating an informed and connected workplace that increases employee productivity, well-being, and overall alignment,” continued Plana.

Recently named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Content Management Systems for Authenticated Digital Workspaces report, Beezy is redefining the workplace experience for employees everywhere.



About Power Design Inc.

Power Design is a national design build multi-trade contractor, focused on innovative construction across multiple trades: electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and systems technologies. Since 1989, Power Design has disrupted the industry by putting next-generation ideas to powerful, practical use because they care. The company designs breakthrough solutions that push the limits of what’s possible by harnessing the collaborative power of their teams to elevate experiences and empower the communities where they live and work. In an industry that tends to look back, Power Design is building better by staying grounded in their values, dedicated to their unique culture, and supportive work-life balance – making the company built to last. By investing in their people and doing things differently, Power Design is designing what’s next. Learn more at: www.powerdesigninc.us

About Beezy Inc.

Beezy replaces outdated intranets with an intelligent digital workplace, built for the Microsoft platform and designed to power the best possible employee experience. With Beezy, workflows are automated, communication is easy, collaboration actually works, and employees are happier as a result.

Proven to scale to 300,000+ users, Beezy meets the needs of large, complex organizations. Find out why the world’s leading enterprises, rely on Beezy every day. Look forward to work with Beezy: www.beezy.net



About Appspace

Appspace is the first unified workplace experience platform, combining space reservation, a modern intranet, digital signage, and more. Appspace provides organizations with everything they need to keep their on-site and remote teams informed and engaged. With more than 2,500 customers, including 150 Fortune 500 companies, Appspace helps connect people, places, and spaces so everyone can thrive – wherever they are and however they work. Learn more at: www.appspace.com.

CONTACT: Dwayne Weppler Beezy Inc. 226-581-5166 dwayne.weppler@beezy.net