Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Power Distribution Component Market to Reach US$ 15.3 Bn by 2030: TMR Study

Power Distribution Component Market to Reach US$ 15.3 Bn by 2030: TMR Study

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Demand for intelligent power distribution techniques in commercial applications spurring lucrative opportunities; players expanding product portfolio and aftersales services to expand market shares

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Ensuring reliability of electrical infrastructures in terms of both efficiencies in electricity distribution and operator safety is accelerating the adoption of power distribution components. Of note, modular and field-modifiable panel designs have gained popularity, which leading automation companies in the power distribution component market are capitalizing on. The power distribution component market is projected to advance at CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Rise in use of technologically advanced power distribution components in smart grids has opened up a vast avenue for players in the value chain, found a granular power distribution component market demand analysis. Of note, the study authors observed that transition toward smart grids has enabled leading utility companies in developed regions to significantly reduce Customer Minutes Lost (CML).

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81840

During the COVID-19 outbreaks, surge in household electricity consumptions presented players with value-grab opportunities, which allowed firms to grow power distribution component market share. Rise in electricity consumption in commercial and industrial sectors in recent years has spurred the commercialization of products in power distribution component market. Power distribution is also making vast strides on the back of rise in construction & infrastructural activities. The study found that in 2019, commercial segment accounted for largest revenue share in power distribution component market.

Key Findings of Power Distribution Component Market Study

  • Adoption of Automated Power Distribution Technologies by Discoms Steering Revenue Generation: Increased proclivity of utility companies toward automated power distribution systems has reinforced massive revenue streams. Power discoms are leaning on adopting them to reduce the cost of distribution on one hand and boost reliability of grids on the other.
  • Growing Use of Digital Control Panels Propelling Profitable Demand: Companies are tapping into the growing demand for state-of-the-art control systems in power distribution. Of note, digital control panels have gathered traction, offering massive profitable avenue for firms in the power distribution component market. Commercialization of digital switchgear and transformers is a case in point. Companies have grown their spending on training and skilling programs for aftersales professionals who cater to customers of digital control panels.
  • Commercialization of Cutting-edge Panel Designs and Advanced Circuit Breakers Boost Market Outlook: Innovation in products such as plug-in circuit breakers and modular panels have opened up new revenue streams. The use of plug-in circuit breakers for ensuring safety and reliability of distribution networks is expanding lucrative avenues for companies in the power distribution component market.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=81840

Power Distribution Component Market: Key Drivers

  • Rising electrification of households especially in emerging economies, supported by efforts by governments, is a key driver of the power distribution component market. Policymakers are geared toward increasing access to affordable electricity, which is a key underpinning for demand for power distribution components.
  • Modernization of distribution networks is catalyzing lucrative demand for power distribution components. Strides in renewable power generation has added constant emphasis on the integration of solar and wind power into the power grids has expanded the window of new opportunities for market players over the past few years.
  • Focus on nuclear-renewable integration presents a promising avenue, bolstered by growing investments on distributed power generation systems.

Power Distribution Component Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in power distribution component market are General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric co., Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton, Siemens, Lucy Electric, and ABB Ltd.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=81840

Power Distribution Component Market Segmentation

Type

  • Panel
    • Distribution Panel
    • Motor Control Panel
    • Others (including Lighting Control Panel)
  • Socket
    • Plug Socket
    • Wall Socket

Application        

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Energy and Natural Resources by TMR:

Specialty Silica Market – Specialty Silica Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6% during Forecast Period

Asphalt Additives Market – Asphalt Additives Market to Reach US$ 7.79 Bn by 2031

Small Hydropower Market – Small Hydropower Market to Register CAGR of 2.69% from 2022 to 2031

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market – High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market to Register CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031

Forklift Battery Market – Forklift Battery Market to Register CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031

Wire and Cable Recycling Market – Wire and Cable Recycling Market to Register CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031

Hydro Turbine Market – Hydro Turbine Market to Register CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.