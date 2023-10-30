Power Hero is passionate about clean energy and making it possible for everyone – especially in urban areas – to own an electric vehicle

LA VERNE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Power Hero Corp. is thrilled to formalize its collaboration with Arrow Electronics.

Esmond Goei, Power Hero CEO and founder, said: “Since the inception of this fruitful partnership in 2019, Power Hero Corporation has had the privilege of working closely with Arrow Electronics, witnessing their exceptional dedication and engineering support to our product development initiatives.”

Rob Kent, Power Hero’s co-founder, further emphasized: “Our business ethos is centered around spearheading the conceptual design of revolutionary power charging solutions for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Through this strategic alliance with Arrow Electronics, we tap into their unparalleled engineering acumen and manufacturing proficiency to create innovative, high-quality products for a rapidly growing market. We are pleased therefore to sign a master services agreement and design contract with eInfochips, a dynamic wholly owned subsidiary and design arm of the Arrow Company.”

Goei concluded that “our confidence in delivering our patented PowerPacTM product to the market in 2024 just reached a whole new level.”

Power Hero is funded in part by everyday investors through the company’s equity crowdfunding campaign on Netcapital. This opportunity allows individuals to contribute to Power Hero’s mission of making electric vehicles accessible to everyone while securing their stake in the future of green transportation. The current round is almost fully subscribed.

About Power Hero

Power Hero stands at the forefront of innovation, championing unique EV charging solutions for the vast global populace dwelling within multi-unit residential buildings (MURBs). Boasting an impressive array of patented offerings with 167 patent claims granted, Power Hero’s product portfolio is engineered to leverage pre-existing electrical infrastructure and power access points. This ingenuity enables the provision of personal Level 2 rapid charging, allowing all drivers to avoid waiting in line at public stations. Essentially granting MURB residents the luxury of dedicated “home” charging.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

About eInfochips (An Arrow Company)

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, security, sensors, wireless and power. eInfochips has been recognized as a leader in Engineering R&D services by many top analysts and industry bodies, including Gartner, Zinnov, ISG, NASSCOM and others.

