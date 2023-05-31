Exports of product samples were completed to three companies focused on food and beverage formulation and commercialization. PLC will also be holding a webinar on June 7 at 4:30 pm ET to discuss ongoing commercialization efforts.

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Power Leaves Corp. (“PLC”), a manufacturer of decocainized coca leaf extract, announced the completion of its first three exports of proprietary cocaine-free coca extract products to the United States.

“We are excited to bring our coca extract products to one of the largest food and beverage markets in the world. To our knowledge, this is the first time ever that decocainized coca extract has been imported into the U.S., and the first time in decades that coca extract outside of the control of Coca-Cola is available for other brands to utilize,” said Pat McCutcheon, Co-Founder & CEO, Power Leaves Corp. “We have been working with a number of companies across the world to start commercializing our extracts, and expect to receive our first orders shortly. These sample shipments are the key step for PLC to enter the U.S. food and beverage market.”

The sample shipments are for three separate companies focused on product formulation and commercialization for the food and beverage industry.

The first shipment was to a beverage formulator with decades of experience and a deep understanding of beverage ingredients, manufacturing and consumer trends. Their team of beverage R&D scientists and lab technicians have experience maximizing flavor and sensory appeal in any new drink application while capitalizing on functional trends, natural and organic applications, and Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) and supplement implications.

The second successful shipment from PLC was to a company that specializes in supplying plant-based and organic food ingredients to leading brands around the globe. They are experts in executing long-term, large-volume contracts to ensure flawless supply-chain management of ingredients in a cost-effective way.

PLC’s successful exports also included a wellness company that has established relationships with prominent brands in the United States.

“We continue to see strong interest for our novel assortment of coca products,” McCutcheon added. “With our coca extract’s beloved flavor, array of nutrients, and multiple use cases, we continue to be excited by the positive reception from experienced industry operators.”

About the Investor Webinar

PLC Founders & Management will be holding a webinar to discuss the recent business milestones and the company’s path to commercialization. Please register for the webinar using the link below. Investors can submit questions for PLC management in advance.

Details: June 7, 4:30 pm ET

Since the start of the year, PLC has completed the construction of its 3 primary facilities, exported its first products, launched its new DeCarb product, and hosted the Vice President of Colombia at its Cohetando facility.

Looking ahead, PLC is on the verge of completing its first commercial sales, driven by the positive feedback from the sample shipments. On the webinar, founders and members of the management team will share their outlook for the remainder of 2023, a pivotal year for PLC, as well as answer questions from investors.

About the Products

PLC has developed proprietary coca extracts optimized for flavour and aroma that will serve as the foundation for its commercial products. The coca extract is high in protein, vitamins, and nutrients and has multiple known health benefits including providing gastrointestinal relief, increases in energy, and appetite suppression, among others. Specifically, PLC has two core products:

Coca Extract:

A crude coca extract with an exceptional flavor profile and packed with an array of nutrients that is ideal for soft drinks and energy drinks.

The global carbonated beverage market is a $232B(1) opportunity, where “Cola” is the largest segment of the market, with natural cola products struggling to deliver a flavor that pops.

Coca Essence:

A highly aromatic, terpene-rich concentrate for dilution and blending into alcoholic beverages such as gin, vodka, tequila, and hard seltzer.

The U.S. alcoholic beverage market is a $283B(2) opportunity and in a “health trend” crisis, needing new, natural-based ingredients to reinvigorate products.

Overall, the global food and beverage industry is experiencing rising demand for natural and nutritious products and ingredients that are free of chemicals and have an exceptional taste profile. Today, the majority of “flavor” agents are chemically synthesized, add zero nutritional value, and require an “artificial flavor” label that reduces customer appeal.

In comparison, PLC’s coca extract products offer a new “hero” ingredient that is immediately recognizable and makes products stand out. As a real food ingredient, PLC’s coca extract can add nutritional value to product labels and be listed as “natural flavors” or directly as “coca extract”, increasing the positive health perception of a product.

About Investing In Power Leaves Corp.

Power Leaves is currently accepting investments from accredited investors through a Reg D 506(c) offering. With over US$3.7M raised in the current round, the offering is expected to only be open for a limited time. To learn more about investing in Power Leaves visit invest.powerleaves.com.

About Power Leaves Corp.

Founded in 2019, Power Leaves is breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive agreement with an Indigenous community, Power Leaves has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for decocainized coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Through its established infrastructure, Power Leaves is developing and manufacturing proprietary formulations of coca extract and essence that offer an exceptional taste profile and an all-natural source of protein, nutrients, and positive health benefits. For more information, visit www.powerleaves.com .

