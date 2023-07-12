TORONTO, Ontario, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Power Leaves Corp. (“PLC”), a manufacturer of decocainized coca leaf extract, announced today that it has engaged Boustead Securities, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and FINRA and SIPC member, (“Boustead”) as its exclusive financial advisor.

“We are excited to work with the Boustead team, who has a strong track record of supporting companies’ capital raises and their public listings in the United States,” commented Pat McCutcheon, Power Leaves Co-Founder & CEO.

Boustead Securities CEO Keith Moore stated, “Power Leaves Corp. has a unique opportunity to bring a potentially disruptive ingredient to market through its novel coca extract supply chain. We look forward to serving as PLC’s exclusive financial advisor.”

Since the start of 2023, PLC has completed the construction of its foundational facilities, launched a new product line, and entered into multiple supply agreements for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

About Power Leaves Corp.

Founded in 2019, Power Leaves is breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive agreement with an Indigenous community, Power Leaves has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for decocainized coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Through its established infrastructure, Power Leaves is developing and manufacturing proprietary formulations of coca extract and essence that offer an exceptional taste profile and an all-natural source of protein, nutrients, and positive health benefits. For more information, visit www.powerleaves.com.

About Boustead Securities, LLC:

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies, and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead’s core value proposition is creating opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States, Boustead’s team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. Boustead is a majority-owned subsidiary of Boustead & Company Limited, a diversified non-bank financial institution.

Boustead Contact:

Keith Moore, CEO

Boustead Securities, LLC

Direct: (949) 502-4408

Keith@boustead1828.com

Investors:

Myra Group

Investor Relations

Evan@myragroup.co

Media:

CMW Media

powerleaves@cmwmedia.com

858.221.8001

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive shareholder, director or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, PLC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.