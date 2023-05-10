Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Power Nickel Inc. (OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN), based in Toronto, focused on high-potential nickel, copper, gold, and other battery metal prospects today announced that Terry Lynch, CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 11th, 2023.

DATE: May 11th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/433RPaN

Available for 1×1 meetings: May 11th, 12th, 15th and 16th

About Power Nickel Inc.

Power Nickel is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on high-potential nickel, copper, gold, and other battery metal prospects in Canada and Chile.

On February 1, 2021, Power Nickel (formerly called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE: TSXV)

The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometers of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel is focused on expanding its current high-grade nickel-copper PGE mineralization Ni 43- 101 resource with a series of drill programs designed to test the initial Nisk discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential Nickel deposits.

Power Nickel announced on June 8th, 2021 that an agreement has been made to complete the 100% acquisition of its Golden Ivan project in the heart of the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle has reported mineral resources (past production and current resources) in a total of 67 million ounces of gold, 569 million ounces of silver, and 27 billion pounds of copper. This property hosts two known mineral showings (gold ore and Magee), and a portion of the past-producing Silverado mine, which was reportedly exploited between 1921 and 1939. These mineral showings are described to be Polymetallic veins that contain quantities of silver, lead, zinc, plus/minus gold, and plus/minus copper.

Power Nickel is also 100 percent owner of five properties comprising over 50,000 acres strategically located in the prolific iron-oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile. It also owns a 3-per-cent NSR royalty interest on any future production from the Copaquire copper-molybdenum deposit, which was sold to a subsidiary of Teck Resources Inc. Under the terms of the sale agreement, Teck has the right to acquire one-third of the 3-per-cent NSR for $ 3 million at any time. The Copaquire property borders Teck’s producing Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile’s first region.

