TORONTO, Ontario, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Power Nickel Inc. (the “Company” or “Power Nickel”) (TSX-V: PNPN, OTCBB: CMETF, Frankfurt IVV) based in Toronto, focused on the high grade Nickel PGM project NISK in Nemaska Quebec, today announced that Terry Lynch CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 24th, 2023.

Recent Company Highlights

CVMR Corporation to Fund Feasibility Study at Power Nickel NISK project

Power Nickel Commences Fall Drill Program with Deep Target Hole 23-H2-01

Power Nickel to spinout BC and Chilean Projects and places 3% Copaquire Royalty for sale.

Power Nickel Discovers a new Cu-Pd-Pt-Au-Ag Zone 5km NE of its Main Nisk Deposit – 1.47% Cu, 13.1 g/t Ag, 0.28 g/t Au, 5.71 g/t Palladium, 20.76 g/t Platinum over 7.75m

88% Ni, 0.56% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.64 ppm Pd and 0.15 ppm Pt over 40.30m in PN-22-009

About Power Nickel Inc.

Power Nickel is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nisk project into Canada’s first Carbon Neutral Nickel mine.

On February 1, 2021, Power Nickel (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE: TSXV). Subsequently, Power Nickel has exercised its option to acquire 50% of the Nisk Project and delivered notice to Critical Elements that it intends to exercise its second option to bring its ownership to 80%. The last remaining commitment to activate this exercise of the option is the delivery of a NI-43-101 Technical report which is anticipated to occur at the latest in Q4 2023.

The NISK property comprises a significant land position (20 kilometers of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel is focused on expanding the historical high-grade nickel-copper PGE mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to test the initial NISK discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential Nickel deposits.

In addition to the NISK project, Power Nickel owns significant land packages in British Colombia and Chile. Power Nickel is expected to reorganize these assets in a related public vehicle through a plan of arrangement.

Power Nickel announced on June 8, 2021, that an agreement had been made to complete the 100% acquisition of its Golden Ivan project in the heart of the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle has reported mineral resources (past production and current resources) in 130 million ounces of gold, 800 million ounces of silver, and 40 billion pounds of copper (Resource World). This property hosts two known mineral showings (gold ore and Magee) and a portion of the past-producing Silverado mine, reportedly exploited between 1921 and 1939. These mineral showings are Polymetallic veins containing quantities of silver, lead, zinc, plus/minus gold, and plus/minus copper.

Power Nickel is also 100 percent owner of five properties comprising over 50,000 acres strategically located in the prolific iron-oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile. It also owns a 3-per-cent NSR royalty interest on any future production from the Copaquire copper-molybdenum deposit sold to a subsidiary of Teck Resources Inc. Under the terms of the sale agreement, Teck has the right to acquire one-third of the 3-per-cent NSR for $3 million at any time. The Copaquire property borders Teck’s producing Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile’s first region.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

