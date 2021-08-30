Power on the Water – Keeping Goods Flowing and Commerce Moving: Advancements in Marine Power and Propulsion Systems Virtual Event on September 15

Next segment in Beyond the Highway virtual event series: Features industry leaders Caterpillar, Cummins, Rolls-Royce Solutions America and FPT Industrial – registration now open

Washington, DC, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Diesel Technology Forum today announced the next in a five-part series of virtual events that will explore strategies for reducing greenhouse gas and other emissions across key sectors of the economy. The Power on the Water session focuses on marine power and propulsion systems. The session will be held September 15, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm ET.

“From coastal international ports of call to the Great Lakes and inland waterways, movement of people and goods across the water is a key part of our economy and lifestyle. The marine sector is diverse with vessels of all sizes and purposes, from pleasure craft and recreational marine sportfishing and charter boats to commercial fishing applications, tug and towboats, and larger vessels that service the offshore oil and gas industry,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum, an educational association representing diesel engine, vehicle and equipment manufacturers.

This session features global business leaders in marine propulsion technologies who will share insights on the state of marine engine technologies and strategies for reducing GHG and other emissions from this vast and diverse sector today and into the future.

“Our national attention is focused on strategies to tackle climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide, with most attention going to the transportation sector, passenger vehicles and commercial trucks. But there are considerable innovations and strategies for improving efficiency and reducing emissions in sectors beyond the highway, which is the focus of this event series,” noted Schaeffer.

Speakers include:

Jon Jackson, Global Product and Operations Manager, Caterpillar Marine

Rachel Bridges, Director and General Manager Global Marine, Cummins

Peter Emerson, FPT Marine Business Segment Manager for North America, FPT Industrial

Andrew Packer, Sr. Manager, Marine Application Engineering, Rolls-Royce Solutions America

Who should attend: Maritime transportation, infrastructure and environmental policymakers, state and local policymakers; NGOs active on maritime issues, port authorities, trade and popular media covering this sector, marine operations customers and users, and others with a stake or interest in the marine industry.

Other Beyond the Highway virtual series coming soon include: agriculture, construction and power generation; dates and speakers to be announced shortly.

About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of diesel engines, fuel and technology. Forum members are leaders in clean diesel technology and represent the three key elements of the modern clean-diesel system: advanced engines, vehicles and equipment, cleaner diesel fuel and emissions-control systems. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

