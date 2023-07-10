A boom in renewable energy is going to increase power purchase agreement popularity. Targeting net-zero emissions and demand for sustainable energy in the market is expected to grow demand.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global power purchase agreement market was valued at US$ 20.1 Bn in 2022. It is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 39.3% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 399.2 Bn by the end of 2031

Several renewable energy plants use Power Purchase Agreements to finance construction and operations. Public-private partnerships in the power sector typically entail a Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”). The PPA helps the host customer save money and streamline the installation process by avoiding upfront capital costs.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 20.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 399.2 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 39.3% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 520 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By Location, By Category, By Size, By Deal Type, By Application, By End-use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies Covered General Electric, Siemens, Shell Plc, Statkraft, Fairdeal Greentech India, Renewable Energy Systems Ltd., Ameresco, RWE, Enel Global Trading S.p.A., The Climate Group, Sungevity, and Ecohz

Utility companies that must or would like to use renewable energy for parts of their electricity supply are especially attracted to PPAs. By signing these agreements, the scope of renewable energy can be expanded even in areas where politicians are reluctant to do so. PPAs are already utilized by many international companies and their intention is to be used more frequently in the future. By using PPAs, they are able to keep electricity prices stable and calculable. All industrial manufacturers, secondary businesses, and local governments have been able to participate in Green PPAs, even though they originally affected large corporations.

There is evidence that PPAs are effective ways to reduce the risk associated with electricity price fluctuations, particularly for those who operate low-cost, high-investment electric plants. A certain degree of security has already been established regarding the payment for electricity, so owners and financiers are more confident that their revenues from electricity sales will be sufficient to pay for their investments.

Global Power Purchase Agreement Market: Key Players

Major players dominate the industry around the world. The power purchase agreement market share was reported as 30.0%-40.0% by the top few players in 2022. To expand their global presence, the players are mostly focusing on acquiring existing businesses, restructuring their finances, and investing in infrastructure.

In July 2023, Aker Horizon signed a long-term electricity contract with STST Kraft for the Narvik Green Ammonia Project . Statkraft has signed a 10-year PPA with Narvik covering the start-up and operation of the plant from 2028 to 2038. An estimated 1,000 to 1,500 tonnes of green ammonia are expected to be produced per day by the facility, with a planned capacity of 600 MW. With this agreement, renewable energy will be available at competitive prices for the project, paving the way for the development of a new hydrogen economy in Europe, the creation of new jobs, and the acceleration of green industrial development.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Solar applications held 51.9% of the market in 2022, and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 44.0% from 2023 to 2031.

Between 2023 and 2031, off-site locations are expected to experience a CAGR of 14.5%.

The PPA-type segment is predicted to grow at 45.0% CAGR over the forecast period.

Purchasing power agreements (PPAs) between corporate and power generators are expected to grow because long-term contracts are becoming increasingly popular.

The segment with a capacity of 20 MW is expected to hold the majority of the market share from 2023 through 2031.

Global Power Purchase Agreement Market: Growth Drivers

Global efforts to reduce carbon emissions in industry and commerce have sparked corporate procurement of renewable energy, which is driving the power purchase agreement (PPA) industry. The adoption of clean energy and compliance with sustainability guidelines have gained momentum through massive initiatives taken by corporations.

PPA markets are expanding due to the increase in renewable energy project investments for residential consumers. In order to increase renewable energy usage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, organizations can use power purchase agreements (PPAs) to buy renewable energy at a fixed price.

PPA prices have increased as well, even though the inflation rate has remained low, which again indicates that renewable energies are in greater demand. Worldwide, 70% of all new power generation investment comes from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power.

Since they mitigate the risks for energy producers and buyers, power purchase agreements are becoming increasingly popular as a financing method for renewable energy projects.

Global Power Purchase Agreement: Regional Landscape

According to the forecast, the Asia Pacific region’s market is projected to reach a CAGR of 44.9%.

India, China, and Japan are increasing their demand for sustainable and renewable energy to further grow the market for power purchase agreements.

India and China markets will benefit from increased investments in renewable energy projects.

Europe, Asia, and Australia are experiencing significant growth in green PPAs in the market.

Government support will remain an important factor for renewable energy projects in Europe.

Global Power Purchase Agreement Market: Segmentation

By Type Physical Delivery PPA Virtual PPA Portfolio PPA Block Delivery PPA Others

By Location On-site Off-site

By Category Corporate Government Others

By Size Up to 20 MW 20-50 MW 50-100 MW Above 100 MW

By Deal Type Wholesale Retail Others

By Application Solar Wind Geothermal Hydro Carbon Capture and Storage Others

By End-use Residential Commercial Industrial



By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

