Old Bethpage, New York, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW and PW.PRA) (“Power REIT” or the “Trust”), today announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed on March 29, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Trust’s ability to continue as a going concern. See further discussion in footnote 3 to the Trust’s financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Trust’s financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

ABOUT POWER REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the “Triple Bottom Line” and a commitment to people, planet and profit, is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Additional information about Power REIT can be found on its website: www.pwreit.com

