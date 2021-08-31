Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Power Solutions International, Hexagon Agility to Feature Propane Engine Technologies during the ACT Expo

Power Solutions International, Hexagon Agility to Feature Propane Engine Technologies during the ACT Expo

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Representatives of both companies will be on hand in the Propane Research and Education Council’s booth to showcase an 8.8-liter LPG engine and fuel system

WOOD DALE, Ill., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, will display an 8.8-liter propane engine and fuel system in conjunction with Hexagon Agility during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, which is taking place August 31 through Sept. 1, 2021, in the Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, CA.

Representatives from both PSI and Hexagon Agility will be on hand to answer questions about the alternative fuel engine and fuel system in the Propane Education and Research Council’s (PERC) booth, #639, during the Expo. The joint appearance follows PSI and Hexagon Agility’s announcement of a master development and collaboration agreement earlier this month.

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, develops, and manufactures high- and low-pressure liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuel systems used in medium duty vehicles worldwide. PSI manufactures 6.0- and 8.8-liter engines for OEMs of on-road medium duty transportation vehicles such as delivery trucks, school buses and terminal tractors. Under the agreement, Hexagon Agility is the exclusive provider of LPG fuel systems for 6.0L and 8.8L engines that are manufactured and sold by PSI to medium duty truck and school bus OEMs.

The ACT Expo showcases economic and environmentally sustainable technologies, fuels, policies, and organizations within the North American transportation industry. Leading vehicle OEMs and suppliers attend the ACT Expo to unveil and display their latest innovations. For more information, visit www.actexpo.com.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.  For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow us on social media.

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.
Dan M. Dun
Director of Marketing & Communications
+1 (630) 350-9400
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.