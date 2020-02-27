Breaking News
Home / Top News / Power Solutions International to Join Panel Discussion During Data Center World 2020 Conference and Expo

Power Solutions International to Join Panel Discussion During Data Center World 2020 Conference and Expo

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

PSI featured during discussion on data centers and microgrid resiliency

WOOD DALE, Ill., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, will be represented during the upcoming Data Center World 2020 conference and expo.

Brian Jabeck, PSI’s Distributed Energy Business Director, will participate as a panelist for a session entitled, “The New Reality: Why Data Centers are Turning to Microgrids for Power Resiliency,” during the event, which runs from Monday, March 16 to Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The panel – scheduled from 1:50 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. CST on March 17 – will discuss the benefits of a microgrid energy generation strategy for data center operators.

PSI provides customers with power generation packages that include engines, alternators, cooling systems and housing. Jabeck’s background and expertise includes working with several of North America’s largest design firms to implement power systems into data center and oil and gas applications, in addition to other mission critical and emergency applications.

PSI designs, manufactures, and sells custom-engineered, integrated electrical power generation systems for microgrid and cogeneration (CHP) markets as well as standby power and demand response. The Company’s energy market offerings range from 2.4 liters to 53 liters and include natural gas, propane and diesel-powered options.

“PSI is excited to participate in this event,” PSI Energy Division Vice President Mike Biltimier said. “We are happy to voice our collective industry experience and help put color on resiliency, operational cost efficiencies and trends.”

Data Center World is the leading conference and expo for data center and IT infrastructure professionals. The event includes in-depth workshops, nearly 70 conference sessions, keynote sessions from industry leaders, networking opportunities and a data center-focused exhibit hall. For more information, visit www.datacenterworld.com.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.
Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allows PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses for the North American and Asian markets, including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.

Contact:
Power Solutions International, Inc. 
Dan M. Dun
Director of Marketing & Communications
+1 (630) 350-9400
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.