The improved site, www.psiengines.com , features a refreshed look and user-friendly navigation

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, is excited to announce the launch of its new website.

The new site features a refreshed modern design and user-friendly navigation, allowing visitors to easily access information about our company, services and full range of engine and power systems products. The new site is fully aligned with our mission and values, and is compliant with U.S. and European Union data privacy regulations.

Prospective original equipment manufacturers (OEM), dealers, systems integration and other PSI customers can easily find engines to meet their needs. An online fillable Request For Quote form is available for you to gather information about our engine applications.

Existing customers will have a host of information at their fingertips including manuals, warranty registration and knowledge resources available through links to our service portal.

Visit www.psiengines.com to explore its enhanced features and learn more about PSI.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

Contact:

Steven Shi

Vice President – Marketing, Strategy and Communications

[email protected]